Fans Split on David Spade After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Hosting Debut

David Spade made his debut as host of “Bachelor in Paradise” on Monday night’s premiere, and fans seem to have very mixed feelings. Spade is one of four guest hosts for the current season of the show, and was on-hand to greet the singles headed to find love on the beach during episode one. It didn’t take long, however, for fans to sound off on how he was handling the gig.

Spade brought a less-serious-more-fun vibe to “Paradise,” and always seemed to be cracking jokes, which makes sense, since he is a comedian. However, some fans felt that his jokes either missed the mark or were just too forward, as many were laced with sexual innuendos. Meanwhile, others found him hilarious, and felt that he brought something new and different to the show, which was enjoyable.

This is the first season of “Bachelor in Paradise” that is being hosted by someone other than Chris Harrison, who parted ways with the franchise earlier this year. Producers decided to try something new on “Paradise,” bringing in Spade, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, and Lance Bass, to spice things up a bit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans on Facebook Voiced Their Opinions of Spade Within the First Hour of the Premiere

It didn’t take long for fans to share their dislike of Spade as “Bachelor in Paradise” host, many taking to Facebook groups to voice their opinions.

“Ummm, not feeling David Spade so far. Is it just me?” one Facebook user asked in the Bachelor Nation fan group, just 26 minutes after the episode began. Nearly 500 other members have chimed in on the thread, most agreeing with the original poster. The comments are indeed mixed, though the majority seem to dislike Spade.

“He’s dull and boring,” one Facebook user commented, adding the thumbs down emoji.

“He’s super nice and chill in real life! I’m actually super excited to have him host,” added another.

“Not watching because I don’t like David Spade,” another wrote.

“I love him,” added someone else.

“Why is everyone so concerned about the host??? Just enjoy the show, and the contestants and STOP COMPLAINING! Some of you find everything to complain about,” another Facebook user wrote.

“I like David, but so use to Chris making this more serious and now I feel like I am watching a game show with all this Hollywood involvement,” added another.

Wells Adams Took on the More Serious Role as Master of Rose Ceremonies

Everyone’s favorite bartender, Wells Adams, is back in “Paradise” to serve up some delicious cocktails — and to help the singles out when it comes to the rules and regulations of the show and its rose ceremonies.

While Spade was busy joking around, Adams stepped up to bring a level of seriousness back onto the beach. While the show is naturally fun and relatively unstructured when it comes to who talks to who and what goes on when there aren’t scheduled dates or other events, Adams was sort of the voice of tradition when it came to the premiere — and fans seemed to really like him in that role.

“Terrible host!! Thank goodness for Wells!!” one Facebook user commented on a thread about Spade.

“I really think Wells is a great choice for host,” wrote another.

“Wells is doing an amazing job,” echoed a third.

