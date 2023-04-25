‘Bachelor’ Stars React to Death of Iconic Colleague & Entertainmer

Over the years, quite a few “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants have gone on to compete on “Dancing with the Stars.” In fact, the mirror-ball trophies have gone home with “Bachelor Nation” stars multiple times. On Monday, April 24, everybody learned that long-time judge Len Goodman had died. In the hours after news of Goodman’s death emerged, several former crossover contestants posted about the legendary ballroom dancer and judge on social media.

Hannah Brown Noted It Had Been an Honor to Dance for Len Goodman

Former “Bachelorette” and “Dancing with the Stars” winner Hannah Brown took to her Instagram Stories on April 24 to share her thoughts. The first slide included a photo of Goodman and Brown wrote, “A ‘Ten from Len’ will always bring a smile to my face. It was an honor to dance in the presence of a legend.” As fans of the dance competition show know, Goodman tended to be rather stingy with his perfect score paddle. As Just Jared noted, Brown and her partner Alan Bersten only received one perfect score during their season, which was for their freestyle dance. They had received perfect scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli prior to the freestyle, but Goodman held out until the end.

Brown detailed, “I feel so humbled that I had the experience… to be able to dance for him. To receive a 10 from Len was like winning. It was that mark of respect, and I think that just shows the legacy that he’s leaving behind — by how people felt around him, that level of respect that he commanded when he was in your presence, and just the way he would make you feel when he acknowledged your improvement, acknowledged the growth.” The former “Bachelorette” added she thought that was quite special and “something I’m celebrating today as I think on Len Goodman.” In text on her second slide regarding Goodman, Brown also wrote, “How cool that a man could make people feel that way.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe Also Paid Tribute to Goodman

“Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe also won her season of “Dancing with the Stars,” but Goodman had not been a judge on her season due to COVID-19. After learning of Goodman’s death, Bristowe shared her thoughts in an Instagram Story. “I remember being so sad I didn’t get to be judged by one of the best and most respected dancers.” She added, “I always loved his honesty and humor. I will miss him on my screen and my heart is with the dwts family.”

Gabby Windey, 2022 “Bachelorette” and “Dancing with the Stars” winner, posted a slide via her Instagram Stories signaling she was heartbroken over Goodman’s death. In addition, Melissa Rycroft Strickland shared a photo of Goodman on her Instagram Stories and added a simple “R.I.P.” As of this writing, it does not appear that others, like Matt James, Nick Viall, Sean Lowe, Joe Amabile, or Trista Sutter have specifically posted about Goodman’s death on their social media pages.

Many “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancers have shared heartwarming tributes to Goodman, as have his fellow judges and co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. Goodman retired in November 2022, at the end of season 31, and it is clear he leaves behind many fans and colleagues who loved him deeply.