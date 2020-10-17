Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Announces Pregnancy

It looks like another Bachelor Nation baby is on the way. Emily Maynard Johnson took to Instagram to seemingly announce she is expecting her fifth child, fourth with husband Tyler Johnson.

The mom-to-be shared a photo of her baby bump and feet with the caption, “read or not #5.”

Fans of Bachelor Nation first met the mom-to-be on season 15 of The Bachelor where she ended up engaged to Brad Womack. After ending the engagement, she went on to become the season 8 lead of The Bachelorette. Despite becoming engaged to Jef Holm, she would go on to marry Tyler Johnson, a man she met at church.

Bachelor Nation Sends Congratulations

Among her well-wishers was current Bachelorette Clare Crawley. She wrote, “Yesss!!! Beyond exited [excited] for you and your fam!!!”

Another Bachelorette shared in the good news with Andi Dorfman writing, “Of course with the guc [Gucci] socks. God I love you! Congrats mama!”

The socks Dorfman mentioned are pink, leading a few fans to assume she’s having a girl.

“Pink socks hinting it’s a girl?” wrote Instagram user Cristina Del Corpo, with others asking similar questions.

Whether a boy or girl, their new addition will join older siblings Ricki, Jennings, Gibson and Gatlin. Maynard Johnson shares Ricki with her former fiance, Ricky Hendrick, who passed away before she was born.

She Found Love Off Air

Despite becoming engaged twice during her time with the Bachelor franchise, she found her husband at church.

“I Met him at Church before I did The Bachelorette. He really wanted nothing to do with me,” said Maynard to Good Morning America. She added, “I told my girlfriend I met this guy and he could like not be less attracted to me, he was in the friend’s zone.”

Yet, they would go on to marry in 2014. She shared her appreciation for her husband, saying, “He is like the best dad ever.”

Their Crazy House Is Fun

“It is crazy at our house all the time, but it’s a lot of fun,” said Maynard Johnson when speaking with Good Morning America in 2017.

At the time, she was a mother to three when discussing the stresses of life with young children. In situations with crying babies, she said, “Just give yourself lots of grace.”

Fans may not always realize how crazy life can be, given the picture perfect life her social media may convey. “I mean I know I put pictures up and then nobody sees the background,” she said during the interview. She added, “you have to realize everybody has those behind-the-scenes moments, they don’t want everybody to know about.”

When asked about more children, she hinted more would be on the horizon. “Tyler wants a lot more. He came from a really big family,” she said. She did add, after welcoming Gibson only 14 months after Jennings, “Just for my own sanity, I’d like to wait a little bit longer than I did this last time.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelorette’ Fan Favorite Couple Announces Unexpected Split