‘The Bachelorette’ Lead for Season 21 Revealed

The next lead for “The Bachelorette” was announced during Joey Graziadei’s finale, and it came as a shock to many. Jenn Tran will be the season 27 “Bachelorette” and she happens to be the first Asian lead as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenn Tran Will Hand Out Roses Looking for Love

Up until Tran was announced as “The Bachelorette,” many “Bachelor” fans expected it to be either Daisy Kent or Maria Georgas. Once Kent’s departure was shown, social media lit up expecting her to get the gig.

Georgas was a very popular pick among “Bachelor” fans, and she was in the audience throughout Graziadei’s finale. For whatever reason, she wasn’t named as “The Bachelorette” either.

While she won’t be “The Bachelorette,” Georgas seemed genuinely happy for Tran. As “The Bachelor” viewers saw throughout Graziadei’s season, Georgas and Tran became quite close to one another.

Those who wanted to see Georgas as “The Bachelorette” voiced their disappointment across social media. While there were plenty of “Bachelor” fans who wanted to see Tran get named as the lead, it was a fairly unexpected development.

One fan tweeted, “If Maria can be genuinely happy & excited for Jenn, can’t we all?!”

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Had Mixed Feelings Over ABC’s Pick

Tran says she’s looking for someone with a big personality. She said she’s all about having fun, so she wants someone who can “take it as much as they can dish it.”

She joked she hopes she ends up with a ring on her finger, but she shared some more serious thoughts, too. “I hope that I find my person.”

The new “Bachelorette” star hopes to find “Someone that I truly feel like is 100 percent my perfect match and someone who I’m compatible with, someone who, you know, I can have fun, and feel like we’re each other’s person.”

Host Jesse Palmer pointed out that during the “Women Tell All,” Tran said she was looking for a “ferocious love.” She agreed, but also admitted, “I don’t even know what that means.”