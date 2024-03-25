‘The Bachelorette’ 2024 Spoilers: ABC’s Season 21 Pick Announcement Ahead

The finale for Joey Graziadei’s “The Bachelorette” season airs Monday, March 25, and many fans expect a big “Bachelorette” announcement too.

ABC has not officially noted they will announce their season 21 lead during Graziadei’s finale. However, that has been the trend over the past few years. Given that, it seems likely it’ll happen again this season too.

Ahead of ABC’s announcement, spoiler king Reality Steve revealed the latest scoop he has heard. Which lady seems likely to hand out roses as “The Bachelorette” during the 2024 season?

Warning! Major spoilers below!

The Season 21 ‘Bachelorette’ Lead May Be Daisy Kent

During his March 25 “Daily Roundup” podcast, Reality Steve updated listeners on how things were shaping up with the upcoming “Bachelorette” season.

“I don’t have any solid confirmation on who it is,” he admitted. Reality Steve added, “But I will say this, in terms of what I’m hearing, the things that I’m hearing are pointing to Daisy.”

He cautioned, “But I’m not gonna say it is Daisy, ’cause I haven’t got any sort of confirmation.” Reality Steve also noted, that if fans are going to ask him who he thinks “The Bachelorette” lead will be, based on what he’s hearing, “I would say Daisy.”

Reality Steve explained, “From things that I have been hearing, some clues that I have been given, it’s leaning towards Daisy, for me.”

“If you’re asking me right now who I think is going to be announced as ‘The Bachelorette’ tonight, from what I’m hearing, and things I’ve been able to piece together, I’d say Daisy.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Will Start Traveling Almost Immediately

While Reality Steve could not definitively spoil “The Bachelorette” lead decision yet, he did reveal plenty of other goodies.

He shared that based on what he has heard, filming for “The Bachelorette” begins on March 26. The limousine arrivals, cocktail party, and first rose ceremony will happen at the mansion in California as usual.

After that, however, spoilers indicate filming immediately shifts to international locations. “After one night at the mansion…they leave Wednesday to go overseas. They are going to New Zealand and Australia.”

Reality Steve noted that he is unsure whether filming will happen in New Zealand first, or Australia. However, he was confident those would be the first two locations after one night in Los Angeles.

If ‘The Bachelorette’ Is Not Daisy Kent, It’s Likely Maria Georgas

Previously, Reality Steve indicated he was certain it was a two-woman race for “The Bachelorette” lead gig.

In his March 19 blog post, Reality Steve reiterated what he has been saying for a while: ABC was almost certainly deciding between Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas.

“I’m hearing it’s between Daisy and Maria. No surprise there,” he noted.

Reality Steve noted, “22 of the 24 women who’ve been Bachelorette finished in the top 4 of their season.” Given that solid trend, it was not going out on a limb to anticipate that one of Graziadei’s final four ladies would become “The Bachelorette.”

Plenty of fans in Bachelor Nation rooted to see Rachel Nance get the gig, too. Unfortunately, Reality Steve indicated she didn’t seem to be a contender.

Kelsey Anderson’s name was not included because spoilers indicate she reportedly received Graziadei’s final rose.