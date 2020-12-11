Did Tayshia Adams Reveal Her Winner on The Ellen DeGeneres Show?

Tayshia Adams recently appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss her history-making season of The Bachelorette. While joining host Ellen DeGeneres over video, Adams played a game assigning her contestants to various superlatives. Her answer to “future husband material” was rather revealing.

Adams is making history as the first replacement Bachelorette, stepping in after Clare Crawley exited the season early. If that was not enough, the season also does not have any travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, instead filmed entirely at the La Quinta Resort and Club.

Stop reading now if you do not want to know spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Adams had a four-way tie for “Best Kisser,” splitting the title between Blake Moynes, Brendan Morais, Zac Clark and Ben Smith. Yet, when asked for “Future Husband Material,” she only had one answer: Clark.

“So you end up with Zac,” said Degeneres. Adding, “I’m saying you had multiple answers for the best kisser, you only have one answer for a future husband material so yeah.”

“I’m answering, like no, there’s a lot of guys there,” the co-host of Click Bait! said while blushing.

While the comedian told Adams she would have explaining to do if she did not choose Clark, there is no need. Reality Steve previously reported Adams left the show dating, but not engaged, to Clark.

Among the other superlatives, Spencer Robertson earned “Most Awkward Conversations,” Chasen Nick earned, “Most Likely to Slide into a Celebrity’s DMs,” Ivan Hall earned “Most Likely to Make You Smile” and Noah Erb earned “Most Likely to be Drunk at a Rose Ceremony.”

Zac Clark Receives Adams’ Final Rose

Before Adams stepped into the role of Bachelorette, Reality Steve sent out a warning, “you better enjoy the Clare/Dale love story this season – because that’s the only one you’re getting.”

Morais was among her top four and he eventually self-eliminated. While she would go on to choose Clark in the end, the two did not get engaged.

“From what I’ve heard, Brendan is who Tayshia wanted. And when he left, she was pretty distraught but still ended up picking somebody,” Reality Steve wrote. “I was told Zac was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so ultimately she picked Zac.”

It Is Unclear if the Couple Is Still Together

According to Reality Steve, the current status of their relationship is up in the air, likely because of their conflicting lifestyles.

“As for where they stand now, that’s anybody’s guess,” wrote Reality Steve. “Some people have told me they aren’t together, some have told me they still are but it’s not that solid, and some have said it’s never gonna last. She’s a SoCal girl who wants to be an influencer. He runs a sober living facility in NY. So that’s where we are right now.”

Though, if her reaction on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is an indicator, maybe they are in a better spot than reported.

