Does Tayshia Adams End Up Engaged on The Bachelorette Tonight?

Stop reading if you do not want spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

As viewers prepare to watch the finale of an atypical season of The Bachelorette, one question remains: Will Tayshia Adams get engaged at the end of the season?

While it remains unclear, signs are pointing to Zac Clark getting down on one knee. Reality Steve does not have confirmation, but wrote, “I still don’t have a solid answer to that, but, I think after watching last night’s episode a few things are pretty clear: 1) it’s definitely Zac and 2) I’d be really shocked if she didn’t get engaged at the end of this thing.”

As he noted, she mentioned husbands and engagements multiple times in recent episodes, seemingly foreshadowing an impending engagement. Since Brendan Morais self-eliminated during last night’s episode, and with Reality Steve confirming she does not end up with Ben Smith or Ivan Hall, it leaves Clark.

Tonight is the conclusion of Adams’ time as Bachelorette, with no After the Final Rose airing. Adams took over when Clare Crawley exited the season early, whittling her contestants from 20 to a final two, with the potential addition of Smith who returned yesterday.

Reality Steve thinks they are likely still together, with it odd to forgo an After the Final Rose if there is major news like a breakup.

Adams Seemingly Confirmed Her Relationship With Clark on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’

When appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Adams assigned superlatives to some of her contestants. When asked who was “Future Husband Material,” she only had one answer: Clark.

“So you end up with Zac,” said DeGeneres, adding, “I’m saying you had multiple answers for the best kisser, you only have one answer for a future husband material, so yeah.”

Adams played it off, saying, “I’m answering, like no, there’s a lot of guys there.”

Though, Degeneres said she would have some explaining to do if she did not choose the Addiction Specialist from New York.

Morais Denied Rumors He Is Talking to Adams

Morais appeared on Bachelor Happy Hour and denied recent rumors. Co-host and former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin asked if he has been in contact with Adams after the end of the season.

“We haven’t, we haven’t,” Morais said. “I’ve tried to be respectful of … I’m not completely certain about how the rest of Tayshia’s journey plays out. I don’t know if she’s engaged or not. Obviously if she is engaged, it would be to one of the last remaining guys that I respect and care for a great deal.”

He continued, “So I don’t want to reach out just yet. I definitely plan on doing that. After the last episode, I’m definitely planning on reaching out and just expressing my feelings for her as far as the amazing, beautiful woman that she is, and apologizing in any way for making her experience harder than it should have been, and reassuring her how amazing my time was with her. I enjoyed every single second I was with her, but I want to wait until after I see how it unfolds and then go from there.”

Reality Steve has since said the rumors seem to not be true, but he previously shared that he was unable to verify rumors provided by two sources that Adams was no longer with Clark and has since sparked a relationship with Morais.

