Dale Moss Slams Fellow ‘Bachelorette’ Cast Member

Despite not appearing on the Men Tell All, Bachelorette winner Dale Moss did not mince words when the season’s early villain Yosef Aborady doubled down on his statements about Clare Crawley.

“This fool had enough pride and arrogance to sit on TV & believe that’s how a man should [act] towards a woman. Even condoning that type of act towards his own daughter,” the former NFL player wrote on Twitter. “How people ever actually defended someone like this and his actions is mind numbing.”

Despite not naming him, Moss is clearly referring to Aborady and his defense of an argument with Crawley. While vying for Crawley’s heart, Aborady confronted her over a group date he did not attend where the contestants played a game of strip dodgeball.

At the time, he yelled at Moss’ fiancé, “Believe that you’re not fit to be a mother to my child…. I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette in history.”

During the Men Tell All, the controversial contestant said “I don’t regret standing up for these guys,” which drew ire from the date’s participants.

Aborady then accused Crawley of escalating the argument, but Jason Foster pushed back by saying, “You controlled the whole conversation and when she tried to express, ‘Yosef, I understand where you’re coming from’… then you just took it to a whole new level of f*****g disrespect.”

Then, franchise host, Chris Harrison asked about how Aborady would feel if his daughter was on the receiving end of such comments.

“If, like, my daughter did something like that, I would hope someone would call her out,” the medical device salesman said to the stunned looks of his cast members.

Aborady Has Responded

While he was not named or tagged, Aborady clearly caught on to the subject of Moss’ tweet. He responded, writing, “Wolves don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep,” and “[Clare Crawley] give Dale his phone back.”

Crawley also tweeted about Aborady’s appearance on the reunion special, but she did not address it to him. He did not reply to her tweet.

Moss has not responded to Aborady’s comments.

Crawley Revealed She Was Not Invited to the ‘Men Tell All’

The Men Tell All special looked different this season, with fewer participants and no audience. Among the missing faces was the season’s original Bachelorette, Crawley.

Now, Crawley is revealing she was not allowed to attend.

“I wish they would have let me be in attendance to let these men know in person how much their words + support have meant to me. Thank you, gentlemen. From the bottom of my heart,” the Sacramento-based hairstylist tweeted.

Crawley and Moss Are Still Engaged After Leaving the Show Early

Crawley and Moss made history by quitting The Bachelorette to be together, with Moss proposing before the couple left the La Quinta Resort and Club.

While they did not appear on the Men Tell All, they did come back to the show for an intimate interview with Harrison.

Since leaving the show behind, they have been documenting their relationship milestones on social media. These milestones include Moss meeting Crawley’s mother, Crawley traveling to Moss’ hometown in South Dakota and trips to visit each other before they move in together.

The duo previously shared plans for Moss to move to California, but until then, he is still based in New York.

While they have found love, Crawley’s replacement Tayshia Adams’ journey for love concludes this week with episodes airing Monday and Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

