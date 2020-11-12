Is The Bachelorette’s Ex Appearing on the Show?

Tayshia Adams opened up about her divorce in episode five of The Bachelorette, but one eagle-eyed fan may have uncovered that there’s a whole lot more ex-husband drama still to come.

A TikTok user noticed something interesting about a trailer for the show that was posted on Twitter. The 15-second clip shows Adams getting emotional as an unidentified male voice in the background says, “It’s only a matter of time before she realizes the truth.” That’s pretty vanilla stuff for the franchise, but it’s when you click the closed captioning button that the eyebrows really go up.

According to the captioning on the video, the quote comes from a man named Josh Bourelle.

Tayshia's journey as #TheBachelorette begins TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Bb71BrZqIn — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) November 10, 2020

For those who don’t recognize Bourelle’s name, that’s understandable because he’s not a member of the show’s cast. Bourelle is Adams’ ex-husband whom she married in February 2016 and divorced about 18 months later.

Court documents obtained by Radar Online cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, but Adams recently revealed on The Bachelorette that “there was infidelity and other issues” that led to the divorce.

There’s Plenty of Reason to Doubt the Validity of the Closed Captioning

Closed captions singling out Josh Bourelle of all people is too bizarre to ignore. That’s not a random miss that mistook one cast member’s voice for another. It’s a specific, hugely important person in Adams’ past who hasn’t once been mentioned by name on the show to this point. So it feels like it has to be more than just a out-of-left-field error.

And it wouldn’t be unlike the Bachelor franchise at all to have an ex pop in to stir things up. But does it actually make sense? No, not really

For one, it implies that Bourelle came to the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California and quarantined for several days just so he could wreak havoc on his ex-wife’s hunt for love. He does all that despite never once interfering in Adams’ love life during her appearances on The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise. Not to mention that it was his idea to end things, as Adams once told Nick Viall “just to get the record straight, I didn’t want to get divorced.”

But most of all, it’s hard to believe because the voice in the clip sounds an awful lot like one of the contestants, Bennett Jordan. He sounds like a much more plausible explanation as the source of the quote.

The Bachelor/Bachelorette Loves Ex Drama

If Bourelle really is set to appear on the show, it’s far from an unprecedented twist for the franchise.

In the most recent season of The Bachelor, a one-on-one date for Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller was thrown into chaos when producers sent the couple to a Chase Rice concert. That was an exceptionally awkward performance for Fuller to watch considering she dated Rice prior to appearing on The Bachelor.

On season 22 of The Bachelor, future Bachelorette lead Becca Kufrin was blindsided during a date with Arie Luyendyk when her ex-boyfriend showed up to win her back.

And so on and so forth.

Unfortunately, it’s a staple of the franchise so Bourelle showing up wouldn’t be that weird. But the closed captioning on Twitter should be taken with a hefty grain of salt.