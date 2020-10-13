Josh Bourelle, Tayshia Adams’ First Husband: 5 Fast Facts

Stop reading now if you do not want to know any SPOILERS about season 16 of The Bachelorette. Josh Bourelle is the ex-husband of Bachelor Nation star, Tayshia Adams. Their divorce will likely be discussed in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, with Adams poised to step in as lead for Clare Crawley.

ABC has yet to confirm Crawley’s early departure. However, ET reported the 39-year-old left the show to pursue a relationship with Dale Moss, one of her original 31 suitors. Photos on the Daily Mail from the La Quinta Resort, where season 16 was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, seem to confirm that Adams took over in her stead.

Adams’ divorce will not come as a shock to fans of the franchise. When she first appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor, she said to Colton Underwood during their first one-on-one date, “I was married and I got a divorce. I actually married my first boyfriend and I was with him for about like six years or so.” She added, “It’s like the toughest thing I’ve gone through.”

The California-native headed to Mexico for season six of Bachelor in Paradise, where she started a romance with John Paul Jones. After leaving the beach separately, they rekindled their romance before After the Final Rose only to break up in October 2019, according to Glamour.

Despite his former spouse’s increased public profile, Bourelle has remained a largely unknown figure.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. They Were Together for About 6 Years

When Adams appeared on an April 2019 episode of former Bachelor Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, she opened up about her approximately six-year relationship with Bourelle. For most of their relationship, she said they got along very well and were best friends.

“I was in it for the long haul,” Adams told Viall. She said, “I am well aware that relationships have their hardships and you’re not always going to love that person or like that person every single day. It’s a thing you need to continuously work on.”

Reiterating to Viall that her ex-husband was her first boyfriend, Adams said they met when she was 21 years old. At the time, she was a college student at Concordia University Irvine while Bourelle lived in Mammoth Lakes, CA. They remained long-distance early in their relationship.

The co-host of Click Bait, Bachelor Nation’s newest podcast, elaborated on their relationship timeline. They dated for roughly four years before they got engaged. Following an approximately year-long engagement, Adams and Bourelle married on February 2, 2016, as listed in court documents obtained by Radar Online. These documents list the time between wedding and separation as one year and six months.

When Viall asked if they had ever broken up, she said yes, but only for about three weeks.

2. Bourelle Chose to End Their Marriage

Bourelle decided to end their marriage, with Adams telling Viall, “Just to get the record straight, I didn’t want to get divorced.”

A petition to dissolve their marriage was filed in Orange County, CA on October 11, 2017, according to Radar Online-obtained court documents. Bourelle was listed as the petitioner, citing the date of their separation as August 21, 2017.

Adams asserted on The Viall Files that he was unfaithful, though Bourelle checked irreconcilable differences as the legal grounds for their divorce. Per her recollection, their relationship soured after the married couple moved to Orange County from Bourelle’s hometown of Mammoth Lakes.

“People who are not from here kind of get curious about all the people and the different lifestyles,” Adams told Viall. She said, “Maybe that’s too much for some people to handle.”

Adams described feeling embarrassed, ashamed and undesirable in the aftermath of their breakup.

“Being a Christian woman, you think like you get married once and that’s going to be it. And you know you expect that from your partner as well,” she told Underwood on The Bachelor. “But, you can’t make someone want to be married.”

Both were set to maintain most of their personal assets and debt, per court documents. Bourelle was to provide a “tax-free equalization payment of $10,000” to Adams, while she was set to return his great-grandmother’s diamond. Adams also petitioned to have her maiden name restored.

3. He Is a Native of Mammoth Lakes, California

At the time he started dating Adams, Bourelle lived in his hometown of Mammoth Lakes, CA. Since the upcoming Bachelorette attended college in Irvine, CA, more than 300 miles away, the young couple was forced to maintain a long-distance relationship.

It was in Mammoth Lakes that the former couple got married, with Adams moving there to be with Bourelle. He is a 2008 graduate of Mammoth High School, where he played basketball and baseball, according to MaxPreps, a division of CBS Sports.

Bourelle describes himself as “from the mountains” in his Instagram bio. Mammoth Lakes is located 45 minutes to the south of Yosemite National Park, according to Mammoth Lakes Tourism. It is home to Mammoth Mountain in Inyo National Forest.

Bourelle appears to be a fan of this terrain. Old pictures on his roofing company’s Instagram account shows a 2018 trip to the Beartooth Mountains, located in Montana and Wyoming. He was accompanied by friends.

Despite his LinkedIn listing his location as the Orange County, CA area, his roofing contractor license tied to his family-owned company is in Mammouth Lakes.

4. He’s a Licensed Roofing Contractor

Bourelle is a roofing contractor who co-owns a residential and commercial roofing company.

His Instagram bio says he is a co-owner of D&J Roofing Inc., which is described on its website as a “father and son owned company based out of California.” His LinkedIn account lists him as the Co-Chief Executive Officer since February 2012. He can often be seen in promotional videos and photos on the company’s Instagram account.

D&J Roofing Inc. is licensed by the Contractors State License Board as a business entity. The license was issued in October 2006 and is set to expire in October 2022.

5. He Has Stayed out of the Public Eye

Since Adams was first introduced to Bachelor Nation, she has amassed quite a following with roughly 855,000 followers on Instagram and 76,000 followers on Twitter. Meanwhile, Bourelle has remained relatively silent.

Bourelle did share sporting events, weddings and weekends with friends on the D&J Instagram account, but his last non-business related post was on September 10, 2018. Any recent photos or videos of Bourelle shared on the account are promotional. Underwood’s season of The Bachelor featuring Adams premiered in January 2019.

Bourelle’s name is attached to two personal Instagram accounts, both set to private. One has 602 followers and 40 posts. The other, followed by Adams, lists no posts and only 22 followers. This account’s profile picture looks to depict Bourelle and Adams’ wedding.

His Twitter and LinkedIn accounts are both open to the public, though lacking in personal details. On Twitter, despite having an account started in 2009, he only has a few followers and no tweets. His LinkedIn is relatively incomplete and only boasts 12 connections.

No public, personal accounts were found. He has yet to make a public statement on Adams’ involvement with any Bachelor Nation shows.

