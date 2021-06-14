Why Fans Think Greg Grippo Will Win The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” has begun, and after only one episode, there seems to be a clear fan favorite. Greg Grippo received Thurston’s First Impression rose, and it appears that he isn’t going away anytime soon.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! If you don’t want to read spoilers, stop reading here.





Katie & Greg go on their First Date (Sneak Peek) The Bachelorette 2021

Grippo caught Thurston’s eye when he gave her a macaroni necklace made by his niece during the first cocktail party. And Thurston wasn’t the only one who fell for the sweet gesture. Fans immediately began to fawn over Grippo as soon as he walked out of the limo.

Luckily for viewers, they will get to know Grippo even better tonight when he goes on Thurston’s first one-on-one date. Grippo and Thurston go on an outdoorsy camping-esque date, and it looks like it will go well. The Bachelorette explains that the date is, “fully me.” She spills that she feels being with Grippo is “easy,” and “Greg is so easy to be around. I feel like I know him. I feel like we’re dating.”

Fans Everywhere Have a ‘Crush’ on Grippo & Predict He Wins

Every season of “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette,” fans tend to gravitate towards a contestant or two, and this season is no exception. As soon as Grippo handed over the pasta necklace to Thurston, viewers everywhere began to swoon.

Grippo posted a photo of himself with Thurston after the premiere, and fans flooded the comments. “Greg we all have a crush on you,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “officially putting in my next application for the bachelor if it’s greg.” One showed their appreciating writing, “greg i need you to know if anyone tries to beef with you on this show i will personally fight them because you are pure gold.”

Grippo’s Instagram following also significantly rose, starting with a few thousand Instagram followers to now more than 85,000 followers.

Fans also think that Grippo has a solid chance of winning Thurston’s heart – even after only one episode. A viewer tweeted, “bachelorette prediction. Greg will win. K bye.” Another added, “greg is gonna win the bachelorette and if not then love isn’t real.” Many other fans shared similar sentiments such as, “if greg don’t win the bachelorette i’ll have some questions.”

It seems as though fans may be onto something. The winner has not yet been shared, but Reality Steve has spilled the Final Four, and shocker, Grippo is one of the lucky men. The spoiler site added that Blake Moynes, Justin Glaze, and Andrew Spencer will also be in the final four.

Fans Fell in Love With Grippo’s Bio

Grippo is 27-years-old and hails from Edison, New Jersey and fans got to initially meet him when he got a special video bio towards the beginning. Not only does he hand out homemade pasta necklaces, but he also cries during movies and loves Lebron James, per his ABC bio.

“Greg is the full package. He’s handsome, kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down,” his bio continues. “Greg considers himself a hopeless romantic, and a perfect first date would be something active like riding bikes, dancing or going to a concert. Greg wants to travel the world with his wife before having kids, of which he says he wants to have at least six! Greg is also extremely close with his family.”

Grippo’s Instagram feed seems to echo that sentiment. He has plenty of photos hanging with his family, partying with friends, and snuggling with dogs.

