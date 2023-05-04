‘Bachelorette’ Debuts Baby Bump After Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

Now that the secret about her pregnancy is out, former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin is ready to show off her baby bump. On April 26, Kufrin and her “Bachelor in Paradise” fiance, Thomas Jacobs, revealed they were expecting their first child. They teased, “Party of 5 coming September 2023,” and both fans and franchise alums went wild over the news. Not long after the pair’s pregnancy announcement, she showed everybody how things are progressing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Becca Kufrin Is Officially ‘Showing’ Now

Four days after announcing her pregnancy, “The Bachelorette” star shared photos on social media highlighting her noticeable baby bump. Kufrin and Jacobs were in Nashville, Tennessee, where they enjoyed “good views, great food, and the best of friends,” according to Kufrin’s Instagram post. The first photo showed Kufrin and Jacobs standing closely together, and they both had their hands resting on her baby bump. He kissed her forehead as she smiled and gazed at the camera. She wore a floor-length ensemble that Kufrin noted in a comment was from Kadimah. The pregnant former “Bachelorette” confirmed it was perfect for a growing baby bump as she responded to a curious pregnant supporter. It appeared the ensemble may have been the line’s Luna One-Shoulder Kaftan in the bronze color, and her addition of the belt seemed the perfect way to ensure her baby bump did not go unnoticed.

Kufrin did not include context about what they were doing in Tennessee, but additional photos indicated they were attending a friend’s wedding. The “Bachelor in Paradise” lovebirds squeezed in some casual time too, as she shared other snapshots from the pair’s time enjoying the Nashville area. They made time to visit Virgin Hotels’ Late Great Speakeasy at one point and snagged some delicious breakfast sandwiches before heading back home to San Diego, California. Kufrin and Jacobs still have more than half the pregnancy to go before their baby is expected to arrive, but she is certainly showing already. The comments section was flooded with love in response to the bump debut.

‘Bachelor Nation’ Went Wild Over Kufrin’s Bump Photo

Fans and “Bachelor Nation” friends immediately started to swoon over Kufrin’s baby bump debut.

“You look beautiful and I’m so happy for you!” declared former “Bachelorette” Emily Maynard, who welcomed her sixth child in August 2022.

“NO TEXT NO CALL!! I need to hug your belly,” hollered Kaitlyn Bristowe, who lives in Nashville.

Katie Morton, who was on Colton Underwood’s “Bachelor” season as well as season 6 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” added, “I’m so happy for you!”

“You must know how happy bachelor nation is for you!” exclaimed a fan.

“This baby’s good genes should be illegal. Congratulations!” teased someone else.

“How can you & Thomas get any cuter?!” questioned another fan.

Jacobs and Kufrin’s pregnancy announcement comes shortly after the pair shared some wedding planning tidbits. The couple, who initially met during season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” revealed their engagement in May 2022. Bachelor Nation noted previous updates from Kufrin indicated the couple had chosen a wedding venue, and she had picked a wedding dress. The couple has not yet shared details regarding wedding plan changes now that they are expecting their first child. Whether they end up delaying the wedding, or forging forward as originally planned, “Bachelorette” fans will be eager for updates on both wedding and baby.