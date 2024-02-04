Becca Kufrin Gets Blunt About Parenthood: ‘This Is Brutal’

Former “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Becca Kufrin is a new mom, and she has been quite open in sharing the ups and downs of the experience. In a string of new social media posts, she revealed that her family is in a tough stretch right now. As she went into detail about the family’s struggles, she was both laughing and crying over it.

Kufrin did not find lasting love via either “The Bachelor” during Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season, or with Garrett Yrigoyan during her “Bachelorette” run. However, she was ultimately successful in season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

She fell for Thomas Jacobs, and while they didn’t leave the beach together, they reunited off-screen. Since falling in love, they moved into a new house together, got engaged, welcomed their first baby, and got married.

The couple’s son, Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin, was born in September 2023, and the new mom and dad are head-over-heels in love. However, “Benny” is currently having some sleepless nights and it has left the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars feeling all sorts of feelings.

Here’s what you need to know:

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs’ Baby Isn’t Sleeping Well

On February 2, Kufrin shared a post on Instagram that followed a series of Instagram Stories about the rocky situation.

The former “Bachelorette” star explained, “Benny has NOT slept these past few nights unless it’s on one of our chests. This is the first time he’s chilled in his bassinet in what feels like a decade.” As she recorded, Benny could be seen in the background in his bassinet. However, he wasn’t sleeping.

Kufrin admitted, “I don’t know how parents make it through the newborn phase and choose to have multiple babies again because this is brutal.”

The new mom was quite descriptive in conveying how rough the family’s nights had been lately. Kufrin revealed, “Benny chose war last night, and I realized if I was ever interrogated for a crime, I would confess to anything if they withheld sleep from me. I would confess to a crime from, like, 1978 if it meant I could get a little bit of sleep again.”

She noted that she knows it will all get better. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star also acknowledged it might seem silly to complain. Kufrin then admitted, “That being said, Benny is still so cute.”

“The Bachelorette” star explained that for the past few nights, Benny had not been able to sleep anywhere but on either mom’s chest or dad’s. “The second we will pick him up and put him to our chest, he passes out. And then we’ll put him down and he will scream like a banshee,” she shared.

She also noted that the way the baby had been crying was unlike anything she had heard from him before. Kufrin and Jacobs were both to the point where they were incredibly exhausted and “giggling to ourselves because it is kind of cute” how he fell asleep the second they picked him up.

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Gushed Over Benny & Begged Him to Sleep

Kufrin shifted gears for a moment, noting she kind of wanted to “soak it all in” that Benny wanted to sleep on their chests. She knows that may not last much longer. At the same time, “I also don’t want to fully lose my mind. Which I probably already have” by getting no quality sleep.

She was both laughing and crying, wiping away tears, as she talked through the delirium of the family’s sleepless nights. Kufrin then admitted, “Now I’m crying because I don’t want Benny to be out of our bedroom yet. Parenthood–what? Ridiculous. I can’t believe I’m filming this.”

Kufrin shared one of the Instagram Stories to her feed, and the short video clip captured the scene well. “Have kids, they said. It’ll be fun, they said,” she wrote in her caption.

Jacobs recorded Kufrin as he held Benny. Jacobs asked, “What is going on, lady?” He chuckled a little as he recorded.

“I’m so tired, but I love him so much,” Kufrin shared. She then talked to Benny, pleading with him to sleep. A snort could be heard in the video, and it seemed it came from Jacobs as the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars laughed.

Bachelor Nation quickly stepped up to lend the couple their support.

“This is the most REAL thing ever – and I LOVE the honestly,” commented one supporter.

“Too relatable! The laugh cry is the secret language of moms,” quipped another.

Someone else commented, “Parenthood wrapped into one video!”

A separate follower wrote, “I wish more moms were real like this and not always trying to force a smile and positivity! Thank you for this content! You’ve got this mama you’re doing an amazing job! It’s so tough but so worth it!”