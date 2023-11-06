Becca Kufrin’s Ex-Fiance Weds on ‘Secret Island’

The pair’s wedding A former winner from “The Bachelorette” just got married to his non-franchise fiancee. Garrett Yrigoyen received Becca Kufrin’s final rose during her season of “The Bachelorette,” which aired in the spring of 2018. The pair were engaged for more than two years, but as Us Weekly noted, they split in September 2020.

Kufrin went on to join season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which debuted in August 2021. She fell for fellow contestant Thomas Jacobs, and the two recently welcomed their first son and got married.

Yrigoyen went public with his new romance with Alex Farrar in October 2020, shared Us Weekly. On November 3, Yrigoyen and Farrar got married in Hawaii.

Here’s what you need to know:

Garrett Yrigoyen & Alex Farrar Wed at Moli’i Gardens

After their wedding, both Yrigoyen and Farrar shared a flurry of Instagram Stories highlighting fun moments from their nuptials.

The pair wed at Moli’i Gardens, which Yrigoyen revealed by tagging the venue in one Instagram Story. Moli’i Gardens is in Oahu, Hawaii, and the couple wed by the beach. Another Instagram Story he reshared was from a guest who tagged the location as a “secret island at Kualoa ranch.” One of the vendors also teased the “secret island” location.

The setting was surrounded by lush greenery and the bride and groom shared special moments at the end of a dock over the water, and on a catamaran as guests cheered them on from shore. The evening outdoor reception had a lot of dancing, with Yrigoyen and Farrar clearly having a blast.

At one point, Farrar was on her knees on the dance floor belting out Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” word for word with everybody cheering her on and singing along. A board that read “Yrigoyen To Get Leid” was front and center at the event and had rows of leis for guests to grab and wear.

A saxophonist was on hand to play throughout the event, and there were fireworks at one point later in the evening as well. Farrar wore several gowns throughout her big day.

Yrigoyen Fell for Farrar Quickly

Yrigoyen opened up about his split from Kufrin and relationship with Farrar in a string of Instagram Stories in March 2021, noted Us Weekly. Of the end of his relationship with Kufrin, he admitted, “I ended it in my heart and mind” for a while before the official split.

“Once I weighed every outcome, solution, what ifs, talked it out, practicality, etc. It’s completely done for me and no going back,” Yrigoyen reflected. He added, “Life is too short to dwindle. There’s amazing people out here and if you pour everything into one and it doesn’t work, then it wasn’t meant to me.”

Referring to Farrar, Yrigoyen noted, “I’ve met an incredible person who supports me and my goals and makes me really happy!” In September 2021, the former “Bachelorette” star took to Instagram to celebrate his one-year anniversary with Farrar.

“Happy 1 year already! We met in Carlsbad, CA and are now living together in Reno!! I remember our first date at Dini’s by the Sea,” Yrigoyen wrote. He continued, “I knew you were a good person after only a few minutes of chat. I’ve since found and continue to find that you’re an incredible person with so much to offer.”

In October 2022, Yrigoyen proposed to Farrar and shared the news on his Instagram page. “Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it,” he wrote of the proposal he carried out on a boat while the two were in San Diego. “I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al.”