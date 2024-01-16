Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Celebrate Marriage Milestone

“The Bachelor” stars Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk did not have a season without its challenges. However, they overcame some major obstacles and ended up together. They got married not long after getting engaged, and now they just celebrated their anniversary.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Have Been Married 5 Years

On January 12, Arie shared a post on his Instagram page in honor of the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary to us @laurenluyendyk! The best 5 years of my life, I still can’t believe how lucky I am to have you. Love you more than words,” Arie wrote.

Lauren replied, “Right back at ya.”

A couple of fellow Bachelor Nation alums shared their congratulations with Arie and Lauren on his post.

“Happy Anniversary! Y’all are just too cute,” wrote Catherine Giudici Lowe.

“Happy anni cuties,” added Amanda Stanton.

The video Arie posted was a compilation of many of the couple’s best moments together. There were glimpses of the birth of their daughter Alessi as well as their twins, Senna and Lux.

Arie included some shots of the couple’s wedding, a few highlights from their life together before the kids, and plenty of video clips of their life with their three children.

As People shared in January 2019, the Luyendyks tied the knot on January 12 that year in Maui, Hawaii. The wedding took place at Hailu Mill, a venue located on the north shore of Maui. The site for the venue describes it as “Old World Europe meets natural Hawaiian splendor.”

Former “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison officiated the nuptials for Arie and Lauren. Sean Lowe and Catherine were there as well. At the time of their wedding, Lauren was already pregnant with Alessi, and the couple knew they were having a girl who was due in June 2019.

Lauren posted a series of Instagram Stories recognizing her anniversary. On the first photo, she added a caption that read, “celebrating our 5 year anniversary today hope we get atleast 50 more.”

“The Bachelor” subreddit uploaded screenshots of Lauren’s posts as well.

Lauren shared a photo from the first time she and Arie ever met, which actually happened before he became “The Bachelor.”

Next, she posted a picture of her introduction out of the limousine as filming began where she showed him a framed photo of that earlier meeting. “First time we met…again,” she captioned the Instagram Story.

Other photos showed the couple’s first date, as well as one she described as coming from their “first happy couple weekend we planned for ourselves before we could publicly be together. we were scared we’d get caught, so we wore *disguises.*”

As “The Bachelor” fans will remember, Arie initially chose Becca Kufrin. The two got engaged, but just weeks later, he broke things off with her and reunited with Lauren. Arie and Lauren got engaged during the “After the Final Rose” special.

A wedding photo Lauren posted included a note that she was “so calm this whole day knowing that you were the one & i just knew in my heart this was exactly where i was meant to be.”

In response to Lauren’s Instagram Stories, one Redditor commented, “i have always loved this couple lol. when i watched their season i could feel something through the screen when they were together.”

“I really do think they’re a good match! They seem so supportive of each other’s endeavors. I’m sure they have a lot of help which makes parenting tiny people easier on a marriage, but they seem genuine to me,” wrote another Redditor.

“I’m truly shocked they’re still together with several kids but at least all the mess was worth it (for them) in the end? I don’t think I could get over him picking someone else on national television,” admitted someone else.