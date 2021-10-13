Are Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship?

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs did not get engaged on the finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” nor did they leave “Paradise” together as a couple, but the two have reconnected since filming wrapped, and seem to be moving in the right direction.

Becca and Thomas have been spending a lot of time together over the past couple of months, and the two may have some big plans in the not-so-distant future; it seems as though the two have either already moved in together or are planning to do so very soon.

Fans have been quick to pick up on some of the hints that Becca and Thomas have put out into the universe by way of social media, and it does seem like these two are ready to take the next step in their relationship. However, Becca did just get her own place in Los Angeles, according to Entertainment Tonight, and has said that she wants to enjoy her home for a bit during an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. Whether or not that has changed is unclear — but Thomas isn’t too far away in San Diego, which works out nicely for the time being.

While an engagement may not be in the very near future (Becca has been engaged twice before), Becca and Thomas appear to be very much in love — and in tune with one another — which fans love to see.



Becca Asked Fans a Question About Artwork For ‘Our Place’

In a recent post to his Instagram Stories, Thomas snapped a photo of two pieces of artwork and wrote that one represented him and the other represented Becca.

“Should we get these for our place?” Becca asked fans of the framed photos, which depicted the dogs from Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp,” resharing the post to her own Instagram Stories.

Fans seem to be in full support of Becca and Thomas moving in together, though many hope that the two don’t move too fast.

“I can’t with them. I am obsessed. I’m so happy for Becca. She is glowing in every photo and video. They are both so lucky to have met each other,” one Redditor commented on the aforementioned thread.

“Aw I like them. I just hope they don’t go too hard too fast and burnout,” added another.

“I really like Thecca. I hope they’re not moving too fast tho [sic],” wrote a third.

Thomas & Becca’s Dogs Have Already Met & a Recent Hashtag Suggests They’re One Big Family

Thomas and Becca’s dogs have already been introduced to each other, and it seems they all get along swimmingly. In an Instagram post uploaded by Thomas on October 10, 2021, Thomas used the hashtag #partyoffive, referring to himself, Becca, and their three dogs. It seems they are getting to spend a lot of time together post-“Paradise,” and fans are loving every minute.

Interestingly, another recent post on Thomas’ Instagram Stories had fans wondering if he and Becca had actually gotten married, as Thomas was wearing a gold band on his ring finger.

That does not seem to be the case, however, as the shots in question were selfies, and that would mean that the ring was actually on Thomas’ right hand.

Nevertheless, Thomas and Becca are going strong, and will more than likely be moving things along at a pace that works best for both of them.

