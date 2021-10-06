Becca Kufrin Just Publicly Apologized to Thomas Jacobs

Former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin appears to have found love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” marking her third relationship to come out of her time on the franchise.

Almost halfway through the season, she decided to pursue Thomas Jacobs, the villain from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.” While things appeared to be going great for Becca and Thomas head of the Fantasy Suite dates, Becca ended up breaking things off with him before they took that next step in Mexico.

However, after the finale aired on October 5, 2021, Becca confirmed that she and Thomas had gotten back together — and she apologized to him.

“I’m sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I’ll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy. Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life,” Becca captioned an Instagram montage of the couple’s time together on and off the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Speculated That Becca & Thomas Were Back on After ‘Paradise’

After the finale aired, Becca also took to her Instagram Stories to make sure that everyone knew that she and Thomas were together. She explained that she accidentally had gone “live” on Instagram — and then pointed the camera next to her, where Thomas was sitting, thus confirming that the two are very much together.

Fans have been keeping tabs on Becca and Thomas’ social media activity over the past couple of weeks, and many picked up on some clues that suggested the two were together. One of the main giveaways was when Thomas uploaded an Instagram Story from what was very clearly Becca’s kitchen.

Redditors were on the case straight away, and even caught someone who looked just like Becca at a Jacobs’ family function over the summer. It seemed beyond obvious that Becca and Thomas had rekindled — and now fans know for sure that they have.

As Becca wrote in her Instagram post… “You know what they say… third time’s a charm.”

Becca Has Gotten Engaged on Television Twice

Becca got engaged to Arie Luyendyk on his season of “The Bachelor,” but he ended up breaking things off with her after he realized that he was in love with his runner-up — and now his wife — Lauren Luyendyk.

The whole situation pulled at America’s heartstrings, which led producers to ink a deal with Becca, making her the “Bachelorette,” and giving her a second chance at love. Becca ended up getting engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen on the finale of her season, but the two never made it to the altar, breaking up two years after they got engaged, according to Us Weekly.

Kufrin confirmed the split on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that she used to co-host with Rachel Lindsay. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now,” Kufrin explained.

Some fans seem to think that Becca broke things off with Thomas because she just didn’t want to get engaged on television again — and that totally makes sense, right?

READ NEXT: Dale Moss Releases Statement Amid Rumors He Cheated on Clare Crawley