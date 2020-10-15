Clare Crawley’s Ex Was Cut From ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere

After Clare Crawley‘s ex-fiancé teased he would be on the season premiere of The Bachelorette, viewers were left wondering why the footage never made it to air. An ABC executive took to Twitter to clarify the omission.

Benoit Beauséjour-Savard went on Instagram to share one of Clare Crawley’s promos in his story, along with the caption, “It’s tonight guys!!! Tune in on ABC to watch @clarecrawley journey.” He added, “P.S.: You might see a familiar French Canadian in it.😅” along the bottom. Instead, there was no mention of Beauséjour-Savard or his relationship with Crawley at all.

Fans of Bachelor Nation will recognize Beauséjour-Savard as the Canadian contestant on Bachelor Winter Games who got engaged to Crawley during The World Tells All. Shortly after the season ended, they shared a joint statement on Instagram to announce their breakup. The posts have since been deleted. According to E! News, it read in part, “It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship.” It went on to say, “Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance.”

With fans expressing their confusion online, Robert Mills, Vice President of Alternative Programming at ABC Studios, decided to provide a brief answer.

In his tweet, Mills wrote, “We didn’t have time for the footage but fun fact: Clare and Benoit are the best of friends! #TheBachelorette”

While audiences may never be able to watch the actual footage, Beauséjour-Savard shared behind-the-scene photos on his story after the episode. Screenshots of his story have been posted on tvgoldtweets’s Instagram.

One photo dated 10 Mars 2020 (March 10, 2020) was taken through a window, showing the duo seated at an outdoor table while being filmed by a cameraman. It read, “Well… This is what you should have seen… just two exes having a fun chat… that’s probably why they cut that 😂.”

A second photo showed the former couple taking a selfie while making funny faces. He jokingly commented, “And a little too much baileys in our coffees @clarecrawley 😂.”

News of Beauséjour-Savard and Crawley’s meeting is not shocking. As Mills commented, they have remained friends. Beauséjour-Savard even shared his support publicly when she was announced as the lead in March.

He posted a photo of the former couple on Instagram, with the caption, “Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley !! You will be the best 🙌🏼 #thebestbacheloretteever”

Since the former couple filmed together in March, production on the season shut down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. When viewers did tune in to see Crawley’s fifth attempt at love with The Bachelor franchise, they were met with an explanation for the production delays, a new set at La Quinta Resort and Club and Covid-19 tests required before they could film.

