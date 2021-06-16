Who is Blake Moynes on The Bachelorette?

Katie Thurston has more than two dozen suitors vying for her attention this season on “The Bachelorette,” but one standout is Blake Moynes—and that’s partly because fans have seen him before. Blake is a Bachelor Nation veteran after appearing on two previous rounds of the ABC dating show. Do we have another Nick Viall on our hands or what?

Blake didn’t appear in the first promo for Katie’s season, but he turned up sometime later during filming. In a follow-up clip, he was shown outside of “The Bachelorette” star’s window holding a boombox for a serenade, “Say Anything” style.

“Oh, my God, it’s Blake,” Katie said as she saw her unexpected “Bachelorette” suitor below her balcony, per Us Weekly.

In case you need a refresher, here’s what else you need to know about Blake:

Blake Moynes is From Canada & Works as a Wildlife Manager

According to his original “Bachelorette” bio, Blake is from Ontario, Canada, and is around 29-years-old and works as a wildlife manager. His bio states that in college he “studied every kind of wildlife management program he could get his hands on” and now “spends his days happily working outdoors.” He also devotes extra time to endangered species.

Blake is also ready to “settle down and wife up,” which is an indicator that he joined Katie’s season for the “right reasons.”

Blake Moynes Was a Frontrunner on Clare Crawley’s Season & Reportedly Ends Up Making It Far on Katie Thurston’s Season

Blake made his “Bachelorette” debut on Clare Crawley’s season last year. He was an early frontrunner after reportedly contacting ABC’s leading lady before they started filming, which is a major faux pas. Clare didn’t mind, though, and Blake ultimately became the first man to get a kiss that season. When Clare left the show less than two weeks in due to her instant connection with Dale Moss and was replaced by Tayshia Adams, Blake was conflicted over a new “Bachelorette” being brought in and later said it may have caused issues for him with Tayshia.

While he was very visible during Clare’s season, Blake didn’t get a one-on-one date with Tayshia until Episode 10, and she sent him home right after.

“If it was Tayshia from the beginning, I think my story would have been a little bit different,” he later told Us Weekly. “It was tough because I felt, like, even emotionally, I could feel it, like, she could see something there.” He added that Tayshia didn’t let “it” happen with them.

“I walked in with a red flag over my head {because I had feelings for Clare Crawley too],” he admitted to the outlet.

As for his third try at love with a “Bachelorette,” there have been reports that Blake makes it to the finals on Katie Thurston’s season, according to ScreenRant. There has also been some speculation that he returned to the ABC dating show to get closure with Tayshia, who is a fill-in host for Chris Harrison this season. Now that would really be a first!

