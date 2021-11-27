Blake Moynes Shares Vulnerable Post After John Hersey’s Statement

Blake Moynes took to his Instagram Stories on November 26, 2021, to share some vulnerable videos in which he shared that he had himself a good cry after everything that has transpired in his life — and very publicly — over the past few weeks.

After getting engaged to Katie Thurston on “The Bachelorette,” several months ago, Blake’s life has been a bit of a whirlwind. Aside from navigating this new long-distance relationship — with his fiancee — he traveled to Africa for work for about a month. When he came home, he and Katie decided to end their engagement — something that they both said was a mutual decision.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision,” the former couple shared in a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram accounts. Katie has since deleted her post, however.

Just weeks later, Katie went public with a new relationship, one that was formed from a friendship that she built with another suitor on her season of “The Bachelorette.” Up until this point, Blake has managed to keep himself together, and while he did make an appearance on the “Talking it Out” podcast where he discussed his relationship with Katie — and the aftermath — this was really the first time that Blake opened up on social media.

Blake Said That He Cried in His Car for 30 Minutes

Although Blake has handled the fact that his ex-fiancee has moved on with someone else — someone who he knew, who he may have even considered a friend — with dignity and grace, what has transpired has been nothing short of emotional — and he was able to let it all out on his own time, in his own way.

“A little secret, because this never happens. Last night I received a message that sparked me to [do] something that I never do,” Blake said. “I was in a parking lot when I got the message and, like, it cheered me up a little bit, just around all the events and all the stuff that’s happened lately. I started driving to Toronto after that, I literally was crying the whole time from Oakville to Toronto, which is about, I don’t know, 30 minutes,” he continued.

“And I couldn’t control it. And like, I don’t ever cry. Ever. Like very rarely [do I get] emotional. I think I’m…very secure and confident. I just shake things off, whatever. But I don’t know what it was about this person who reached out to me, and the messages I got… But I feel so much better today that I did that,” he added.

“I just let all the things come in. I thought about them all, I processed them all,” Blake said. He went on to say that he won’t “ever cry in front of people like that,” but encouraged others to “let it come” when that wave of emotion hits you.

Blake’s Comments Come on the Heels of John Hersey’s Reddit Statement

There have been plenty of rumors that Katie was building a relationship with John while Blake was in Canada and then in Africa. Katie moved to San Diego, California, where John lives, and the two had been hanging out quite a bit. While they maintain that things were always platonic between them, Blake believes that there was some kind of emotional affair going on.

“I know they spent a lot of time together and stuff but there’s just no way. I never had an inkling. I am just a very secure guy and I give my trust out 100 percent, especially to the person who I should be trusting the most,” Blake said, according to Us Weekly.

“At least emotionally, where they could see something with each other that made it so easy for them to transition when it ended. It happened too quickly. There had to have been something there. He at least provided something that she really liked that made the transition easy,” he added.

John denies having anything more than just a friendship with Katie until after she broke things off with Blake. John took to Reddit to release a statement following all of the rumors about his relationship with Katie.

“Katie and I developed an incredible and deep friendship over the last half year or so. The circumstances by which this friendship formed was a series of crazy, random, and coincidental events, that I’m sure you will all hear about at a later time. My point for now, is that we were ALWAYS platonic. Even during my short stint on the season, we never had a chance to foster anything romantic (read as: John blew his chance and left the next day hahaha). The boundaries of our friendship with respect to her ongoing relationship never even required addressing, because it was never a thought in our minds that we would ever be anything more. You guys- she was engaged. It is apparent that many of you misjudge how both her and I view that commitment. Neither Katie nor I would ever cheat, push someone to cheat, or be involved in cheating. It is not in our nature. It is not acceptable. It is not okay,” John wrote in part. You can read his full statement here.

