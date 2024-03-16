‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Debuts New Boyfriend After Divorce

A former “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant has gone public with her first serious boyfriend since her divorce. Carly Waddell has found love again and is ready to share him with the world.

Waddell first appeared on “The Bachelor” during Chris Soules’ season in 2015. She joined season 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” but went home single. Her luck changed in season 3 when she got engaged to Evan Bass. The two got married and had two children, but then they divorced. Now, Waddell is gleefully in love again.

“I will forever measure every other date to what that just was because it was magic,” Waddell gushed regarding her first date with her now boyfriend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carly Waddell Made the 1st Move

On March 14, Waddell took to her Instagram page to share her big news. She included a lengthy caption and a video filled with highlights of her time with her new beau. She set the video to the Adam Doleac song “Coulda Loved You Longer.”

“My tv was on mute in the middle of last year and this man came on being interviewed on the midday news about his business. I stopped in my tracks,” Waddell revealed.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star noted, “It wasn’t just that I found him handsome. There was something about his smile and the way he carried himself, even when I couldn’t hear his voice.”

Waddell shared, “Something told me to remember his name. For weeks I couldn’t stop thinking about this mystery man.”

She told her friends about her mystery man, and they encouraged her to reach out to him. It took a while for her to work up the courage, though. “I finally looked him up, and after a few too many glasses of wine slid into his [direct messages],” Waddell revealed.

Waddell’s Boyfriend Has Taught Her What ‘Real Love’ Is

The mystery man wasn’t “a big social media guy,” nor a fan of “The Bachelor.” He thought his friends were pranking him at first regarding Waddell contacting him. After some Instagram interactions he asked to call her, and she accidentally sent him a voicemail asking him out.

The couple’s first date was “magic” and Waddell noted, “It continues to be magic.” Although the couple has been dating for a while, she kept him off her social media pages “While I made sure my kids loved him and while I made sure I did too.”

Waddell gushed, “So here’s what I have been up to all year. Loving my lovable lawyer who also told me that I taught him what real love is, and he has done the same for me.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star’s new beau is a lawyer named Todd Allen Tressler. This Instagram page indicates that he founded his own law firm, Tressler & Associates.

Tressler has a niece and two nephews he dotes on, and in June 2023 he got a puppy he named “Big All.”

Bachelor Nation Is Thrilled for Waddell

Waddell’s video with highlights from her time with Tressler showed plenty of adventures and smiles. The couple has gone on vacation together, had romantic dinners, enjoyed live music, and done lots with her kids, Bella and Charlie.

Bachelor Nation gushed over the “Bachelor in Paradise” star’s hard launch. More than one person suggested that Tressler looked like the character of Dr. Mark Sloan, nicknamed “McSteamy” from “Grey’s Anatomy. Actor Eric Dane portrayed the character.

“Instant thoughts were he looks like McSteamy from Grey’s Anatomy,” read one comment.

Another fan wrote, “You deserve only the best beautiful girl you have so much to offer, and from this video, it looks like he is the best enjoy every moment!”

Fellow “Bachelor” alum Sarah Herron gushed, “Carly!!!!! ❤❤❤ so happy for you!!!”

Someone else added, “I have watched you since the beginning, and I’m not quite sure I’ve seen you smile like this! This makes my heart so happy for you!!”

In an Instagram Story after her big reveal, Waddell confessed, “Feels very liberating to finally post his face.”