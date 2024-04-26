Fans Blast Catherine Giudici Lowe After Comment About Her Son

Fans are blasting a popular star from “The Bachelor” for a social media post she made. Catherine Giudici Lowe has three children with husband Sean Lowe, and the duo has faced backlash over things related to their children before.

In this case, an Instagram Story post of Catherine’s about her son Samuel sparked a lot of criticism.

Here’s what you need to know:

Catherine Giudici Lowe Called Samuel a ‘Stud’

On April 24, Catherine shared a photo of her son Samuel in an Instagram Story. Samuel, 7, is the oldest of the couple’s three children. As Us Weekly notes, they also have another son Isaiah, 5, and a daughter Mia, 4.

The photo of Samuel showed him sitting down outdoors with a half-eaten Uncrustable sandwich in his hand.

“I told Samuel that in this moment, he looked like such a stud that I would totally date him,” Catherine wrote. She added, “And he proceeded to vomit in his mouth.”

“The Bachelor” fans had a lot to say about Catherine’s caption on Reddit. The post sharing a screenshot of her Instagram Story garnered over 250 comments.

The original poster titled the thread, “Catherine (Giudici) Lowe makes post about dating her son.”

One Redditor commented, “I clicked open this notification prepared for the title to be a mistake but… here we are.” That poster added a vomit emoji to the end of her response.

“Reallllllllly weird thing to say to your kid like that’s honestly nasty,” another Redditor suggested. Someone else responded, “Even weirder to share with all your million insta friends.”

“Right?? Like imagine if the genders were swapped and a dad was saying that to his young daughter,” a different Redditor noted.

‘The Bachelor’ Fans Criticized the Lowes Over Kid-Related Posts in the Past, Too

“Sean and Catherine used to be my faves as that was the first season I watched, but seeing how they post their kids in compromising ways and speak about them like this gives me the ick and I no longer like them,” explained another Redditor.

In November 2023, Sean received substantial backlash from fans of “The Bachelor” after he shared a video featuring Samuel and Isaiah. The video has since been deleted from his Instagram page. However, it remained up for quite some time.

In the now-deleted video, Samuel and Isaiah were shown running around the backyard wearing just their underwear. They sang a song about a “long weenie,” and many fans of “The Bachelor” felt it was inappropriate to post online.

In addition, a birthday party Sean and Catherine threw for Isaiah in May 2022 sparked “Bachelor” fan backlash.

Catherine shared highlights from the party, which featured a live monkey the kids interacted with, on Instagram. Quite a few people reacted negatively to the decision to have the monkey there.

“I know they usually post outrageous captions but this is too far,” another Redditor wrote of Catherine’s “stud” Instagram Story.

“She’s going to be one of THOSE mother in laws,” someone else quipped.

“I’m glad to see that I wasn’t the only one put off by her story. And I am a boy mom,” commented a different Reddit user.

“Very strange. I have two little boys and I gush over their perfection daily but I definitely am not saying I wish I could date them and posting it for the world to see,” read a separate Reddit comment.