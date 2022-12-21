‘Bachelor’ Pair Maintains Lots of Love for Controversial Franchise Personality

“The Bachelor” franchise is based on the concept of helping people find love, but deep friendships frequently form as well. Some of the years-long friendships that have developed within the franchise have included former host Chris Harrison, and one previous “winner” even has admitted she’s “obsessed” with him. As soon as Harrison revealed he would start a podcast soon, former franchise contestants came out of the woodwork to lend their support. Some franchise veterans, however, never wavered in their ongoing support for Harrison, even during tougher times. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe have been open in sharing their love for the departed “Bachelor” host, and not long ago, they both expressed their love in fairly grand terms.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sean Lowe Missed Chris Harrison’s ‘Handsome Face’

Last September, former “Bachelor” Sean shared a selfie on his Instagram page that included Harrison. “Ten years later and the guy still can’t shake me,” Lowe joked. He explained Catherine had asked Harrison to be a “prize” in a charity auction, where he would play a round of golf with the winner. “Without hesitating,” Harrison said yes. Sean detailed he was thrilled to play the round with Harrison and the charity auction winners, and “I was reminded… how much I miss seeing [Harrison’s] handsome face.” Sean also admitted frequently ask him if Harrison is as nice as he seems on television, “and the answer is always the same – ‘yep!'”

Harrison commented on Sean’s post at the time, writing, “Love ya brother. Had a blast,” and several other “Bachelor” franchise veterans showed their love for the post and former host as well. Nick Peterson called Harrison “a class act!” and others like Catherine, Matt James, Chris Soules, and Arie Luyendyk, Jr. “liked” Sean’s post.

Catherine Giudici Lowe Still Adores Harrison Too

Sean isn’t the only one in the Lowe household who continues to adore Harrison. Catherine told Page Six in September she’s “obsessed” with the former “Bachelor” host. She also praised Jesse Palmer, the former “Bachelor” lead who took on the hosting role after Harrison departed, and noted she felt Palmer was a good pick. Catherine shared she continued to watch “The Bachelor” franchise shows once Palmer took over, and she noted the “unique perspective” Palmer adds as being a former lead. While Catherine did not hesitate to keep watching, she admitted her husband started essentially “boycotting” the episodes. “He only watched it to tweet about the guys… and he doesn’t have fun doing it anymore because [of] Twitter and backlash [when you] make fun of people,” Catherine explained.

Sean may have initiated a boycott after Harrison’s “Bachelor” departure, but he has not cut off the franchise entirely. Sean and Catherine joined others like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Michelle Young, and Becca Kufrin in the live audience for “The Bachelorette” finale in September, and they were all smiles. The married “Bachelor” stars have seemingly found the balance of supporting the franchise while still supporting their friend despite his rather contentious split from the show.

A lot of fans continue to support Harrison and seem excited for his podcast as well, but not all of “Bachelor Nation” feels that way.

“Sean is true to his friends. At least he doesn’t try to hide his friendship with Chris Harrison, unlike some other members of bachelor nation,” one franchise fan noted on Reddit after the golf social media post.

“Chris I hope the best for you in your future. But you weren’t missed, and you need to hear that. Sometimes it’s better to move forwards rather than backwards,” another “Bachelor” fan wrote on Reddit in response to the podcast announcement.

“Well this is the best news ever! Haven’t watched anything Bachelor since you left. You’re an amazing human and I’m looking forward to this and anything else on the @chrisharrison horizon,” gushed a fan on Harrison’s Instagram post.