Future Bachelorette Charity Lawson Shares Her Dating Dealbreakers

Future Bachelorette Charity Lawson is opening up about what she’s looking for in a partner ahead of the upcoming season. The 27-year-old stopped by the Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, May 11 where she touched on everything from her celebrity crush to her dating dealbreakers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Charity Shares Dating Dealbreaker

In Charity’s May 11 interview, singer-turned-host Jennifer Hudson asked Charity which traits she looks for in a man.

“I have a whole checklist,” the ABC star joked. “[There is] a few traits that I definitely know that I need after you know, kind of going through past relationships.”

Charity then listed a few of the qualities she hopes her match will possess.

“Somebody [who is] confident. I want someone who [is] sure of what they want. We’re not playing games,” she told the host. “Someone who is funny. A sense of humor is really important. And someone who is authentic.”

After Charity shared the top three traits she is looking for in a man, Jennifer decided to play a game with the future lead to find out her dealbreakers in a relationship. The “Dreamgirls” star presented a few different dating dealbreakers and Charity had to decide if she could move forward with the relationship or not.

Jennifer’s first dating dealbreaker was, “He has a great personality but he’s not a great kisser.” Charity decided to show some love for the bad kissers out there and told Jennifer that being a bad kisser is not a dealbreaker for her in a relationship.

“We’ll teach him,” she joked.

The Georgia native proved to be generous when it came to dealbreakers. Of the four dealbreakers Jennifer presented, Charity only deemed one of the situations a dealbreaker. Charity told the host that when it comes to lying, she’s not willing to stick around.

“No,” she said. “In the limo, bags packed.”

Who Is Charity’s Celebrity Crush?

On the May 11 episode, Charity revealed that her celebrity crush is actor Michael B. Jordan. After she shared her crush, Jennifer asked Charity if she thinks Michael possesses the traits she is looking for in a partner.

“I do,” she replied. “I don’t know him, obviously, but he has a great smile [and he] has a little bit of swag…From what I can see [and] things that [I’ve] read, I think he does embody all of that.”

Michael B. Jordan is an American actor known for his work in the “Creed” franchise and the “Black Panther” franchise.

When Does Charity’s Season Premiere?

Charity’s journey to find love will kick off on Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on ABC. The show has been moved back an hour from the traditional 8 p.m. time slot.

The Auburn University alum marked her return from filming by sharing a photo of herself chilling poolside on Instagram on May 4.

“Poolside reflecting on the last few weeks…overflowing with gratitude 🤍🌹,” she wrote in the caption. She included the hashtag “The Bachelorette.”

According to blogger Reality Steve, Charity began filming in mid-March.

“Charity’s filming, from all accounts, begins this weekend,” he said on the March 14 episode of his podcast. “I believe it begins on Sunday. Either Saturday or Sunday. I don’t know the exact day yet.”