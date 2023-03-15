Charity Lawson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Charity Lawson, 27, was announced as the next star of “The Bachelorette” on the Tuesday, March 14 “Women Tell All” special.

Charity’s relationship with the current lead Zach Shallcross came to an emotional close following her hometown date on the Monday, March 13 episode of “The Bachelor.” The Georgia native did not receive a rose at the rose ceremony after telling Zach she was falling in love with him.

Charity may not have ended up with Zach but her journey to find love is far from over. According to blogger Reality Steve, Charity will begin filming her season of “The Bachelorette” the weekend of March 18, which means fans will have to wait months to see her love story unfold on TV.

So, who is Charity Lawson?

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Was Nominated for ‘The Bachelor’

Charity has her best friend to thank for landing her a spot on “The Bachelor.”

The ABC star stopped by the Bachelor Nation podcast “Bachelor Happy Hour” on February 14 where she revealed her best friend nominated her for the show.

“She actually nominated me [for “The Bachelor”],” she told hosts and former Bachelorettes Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin.

She continued, “I had recently [gotten] out of a relationship, like two years ago. I think [she], along with a lot of other people in my life, were really happy I was no longer in [that] relationship, so they took advantage of that moment.”

Charity said she didn’t take her friend seriously until she got a call from a casting producer.

“It was right after I had finished my master’s degree,” she said “Like a week later, I had gotten a call and it was from one of the casting producers…I remember texting her right away and I was like, ‘Did you nominate me?’…She goes, ‘Yeah, Why wouldn’t I?'”

2. She Has a Master’s Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Beauty and brains! According to Charity’s LinkedIn profile, she earned a master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Auburn University in 2022.

She attended the Alabama university for her undergraduate degree as well, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Science, Rehabilitation, and Disability, according to her LinkedIn.

The future “Bachelorette” spoke about her career on the February 14 episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour,” telling hosts she is “passionate” about her work.

“I did both my undergraduate and my master’s degree at Auburn,” she said. “I got my master’s in mental health counseling and my internship was actually within trauma, so I worked at a (CAC), which is a Child Advocacy Center.”

“We kind of see the worst of the worst cases,” she added.”But I was so incredibly passionate about that work.”

3. There Was Infidelity in Her Last Relationship

On “The Bachelor,” Charity opened up about her past relationship, which she described as “emotionally abusive.”

On her one-on-one date with Zach in Estonia, Charity spoke candidly about the heartbreak she experienced in her last relationship.

“I was in an emotionally abusive relationship that had several occurrences of infidelity,” she told the Bachelor.

“It’s really shameful and regretful to think I was ever like in that position,” she continued. “It really has made me who I am today.”

During her appearance on “Bachelor Happy Hour,” Charity spoke about her six-year relationship with her ex-boyfriend who was unfaithful to her.

The 27-year-old described the relationship as “unhealthy.”

In her ABC bio, Charity said she hopes her future partner is “honest, loyal and shares similar morals.”

4. Charity Has Two Siblings

In the Monday, March 13 episode of “The Bachelor,” fans got to see Zach meet Charity’s family. The Auburn alum has two older siblings-a sister named Amiyaka and a brother named Nehemiah.

In the episode, Nehemiah proved to be a protective older brother, pulling Charity aside to remind her that Zach was still involved with two other women.

According to Nehemiah’s LinkedIn profile, he is a board-certified pediatric dentist based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charity’s sister Amiyaka is currently living in Columbus, Georgia. She studied at Columbus State University, according to her Facebook page.

5. She Has the Support of Zach and Her Co-Stars

The season 27 cast of “The Bachelor” is pretty much in agreement that Charity will “kill it” as the franchise’s next lead.

After the “Women Tell All” taping, contestant Katherine Izzo had kind words to share about ABC’s Bachelorette pick.

“She’s going to bring so much,” she said, Parade reported. “She’s very in tune with her emotions and can speak on them and also have fun.”

Contestant Brooklyn Willie echoed similar sentiments, telling Parade, “Charity knows what she wants. She deserves all and more. She and I are super close still. I mean, we talk every single day.”

Zach also gave Charity his stamp of approval, telling Us Weekly in March 2023 that his ex would “kill it” as “The Bachelorette.”

“She knows what she wants. She is so confident, she’s so sweet and, you know, she has a great heart,” he told the outlet.

