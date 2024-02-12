Chris Harrison Teases Long-Running ABC Show Could Be in Trouble

Chris Harrison hinted that one of the ABC reality shows he used to host could be in trouble.

While speaking on a February 2024 episode of his “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,” the former “The Bachelor” host questioned the return of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Harrison hosted the ABC spinoff from 2014 until his departure from the franchise in 2012. In 2023, it aired its 9th season.

Chris Harrison Said He Heard Concerning Comments About ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

In February 2024, Harrison spoke out on his podcast while chatting with guest Dean Bell. “I was a little bummed to hear that Paradise has allegedly been postponed,” Harrison told the former “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant, who changed his last name from Unglert.

“I think that is the official way they’re saying it is,” Harrison continued. “They’re postponing it for a year or canceling it. Obviously, either way, it’s never good in TV – we all know this business well enough that when they don’t postpone shows that are doing great. But I was bummed to hear that.”

Bell noted he had also heard “some whispers” about the subject. The former reality star met his future wife Caelynn-Miller Keyes on “Bachelor in Paradise” season 6, per BachelorNation.com.

Harrison hosted all of “The Bachelor” shows for nearly 20 years, but he no longer has ties to the franchise. In a 2022 interview with Austin Lifestyle magazine he said he was incredibly grateful” for his many years with “The Bachelor,” which is now hosted by Jesse Palmer.

“That job will always hold a special place in my heart, as it changed my life,” Harrison said. But more recently, he’s expressed resentment about the franchise.

Speaking on Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast in December 2023, Harrison described his exit from the franchise amid racism allegations as “tumultuous.” “It was horrifying on a lot of levels and something that I pray to God my worst enemy never goes through,” he said. “But, with that said, I knew I had to remove myself from what became a very toxic situation.”

ABC Did Not Announce a ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Renewal at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour

On February 11, 2024, ABC announced “Bachelor”-related news during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network announced a new show, “The Golden Bachelorette.” In addition, “The Bachelorette” was renewed for a 21st season. The latter show will air during the summer of 2024.

“Bachelor in Paradise” typically airs in late summer/early fall. There was no mention of the show in ABC’s announcement.

In December 2023, TV Series finale noted that for season 9, “Bachelor in Paradise” only aired once per week. That marked a change for the series, which previously aired two times per week. The outlet questioned if the reduction in episodes could be a sign that the series was “winding down.”

The outlet also posted a ratings reports. While the show averaged 2 million viewers last season, the finale episode was the lowest-rated episode of the season.

It should be noted that ABC did not confirm the return of “Bachelor in Paradise” last year until May, Deadline reported at the time. The 28th season of “The Bachelor” was also renewed at that time.

