Caelynn & Dean Bell Talk Family Expansion: ‘I Don’t Want Us to Be Discouraged’

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Caelynn and Dean Bell (formerly Miller-Keyes and Unglert) opened up about their plans for having kids together during a recent episode of their podcast.

During the January 28 episode of their “Suckers” podcast with Jared Haibon, Dean and Caelynn talked about whether having kids might be on the horizon. They aren’t ready quite yet, they revealed, but it was clear they have discussed it quite thoroughly.

Life has been a whirlwind for them over the past few months, so they don’t seem to be in any rush to expand their family.

Caelynn and Dean got married in Colorado in September 2023, several years after meeting during season 6 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” As Us Weekly noted, the early days of their relationship while filming were rocky at times.

Dean even left filming at one point, breaking up with Caelynn on her birthday. However, he returned for her a few days later and they have been together ever since.

After their wedding in Colorado, the newlyweds decided they loved the area so much that they bought a home there. They just officially moved from their home in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Colorado, and they’re still getting settled.

Here’s what you need to know:

Caelynn Bell Declared Having Kids Was ‘So Far Away’

The podcast was recently rebranded, and not for the first time. When Dean and Haibon initially began the podcast, it was named “Help! I Suck at Dating.” Former “Bachelor” winner Vanessa Grimaldi also hosted with them.

The podcast was later renamed to “Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds,” and now, it’s simply named “SUCKERS.” Much of the January 28 episode revolved around Haibon’s news that he and his wife, fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Ashley Iaconetti, are expecting their second child.

Toward the end of the podcast, Haibon asked Caelynn and Dean if they had talked yet about having a baby.

Caelynn replied, “Oh gosh, so far away. Two years. Two years is gonna come up quick. But yeah, I feel like two years, I’ll be ready.”

Dean interjected by noting he hoped they would be able to have children, pointing out, “You never know.”

The couple then talked about how she had taken a test from Modern Fertility, which signaled she was fertile.

In addition, Dean noted, “According to the sperm bank donation center from 12 years ago, I’m also fertile.” He also quipped, however, “But you never know if my swimmers are gonna like your eggs, right?”

The Bells Have a Plan in Place if They Don’t Conceive a Biological Child

After that, Dean got a bit more serious. “I just wanna say, like, it’s great to hope for pregnancy and plan for pregnancy, but you just never really know, and I don’t want us to be discouraged if it doesn’t work out.”

Caelynn jumped in and noted, though, “We have a backup plan as we’ll adopt if we can’t get pregnant.”

Dean concurred that the plan to adopt has been discussed and agreed upon if they aren’t successful in having biological children.

Then, Dean jokingly told Haibon, “And if you guys have a third kid and you end up not wanting to keep it, we’ll take it for you.”

Haibon immediately noted “There’s no shot of that happening. We’re done at two.”

Dean followed up by asking if Iaconetti would be willing to be a surrogate for them, and the trio discussed how big a payday might be involved to get her to say yes.

Caelynn and Dean seem quite firm on the fact they are not in a rush to have children yet. When they are ready, though, they apparently have a strategy already determined. It’s not likely to include having Iaconetti carry a baby for them via surrogacy, though.