Will ABC Air Chris Harrison’s Episode of ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune?’

Chris Harrison’s future with The Bachelor franchise remains in question after being criticized for defending racism in an Extra interview. Amid the uncertainty, The Sun is reporting his appearance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is at risk of being pulled from ABC’s schedule.

The game show sees celebrities competing to raise money for their charity of choice. The longtime host played for Feeding America, appearing alongside The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Alfonso Ribeiro and Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec.

According to The Sun, a production insider revealed Harrison’s episode was originally set to air on February 18, but was pushed to February 25.

“It was a network decision, not up to the Wheel Of Fortune producers,” the outlet quoted their source. “The network is going to play it by ear about what to do moving forward with hopes to air the episode as of right now on the 25th.”

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay interviewed Harrison on Extra. When she asked him about the racism accusations facing contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, he called for fans to give her “grace” and questioned if an antebellum-themed party would still be considered a “not a good look” in 2018. Kirkconnell has since apologized.

The insider continued, “There’s a big chance the episode will be scrapped entirely and not air at all. If they re-filmed, it would be with new celebrity contestants.”

Heavy did not receive a response after reaching out for an update.

Harrison Announced He Was ‘Stepping Aside’ as Bachelor Nation Host

Harrison issued an apology within 24 hours of the interview. Yet, the outcry continued. As a Change.org petition calling for his removal, Harrison issued a second apology.

“I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful,” Harrison wrote in a statement he issued on Instagram. “My ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said the way I spoke. I set standards for myself, and have not met them. I feel that with every fiber of my being.”

He then revealed “this historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions,” announcing he would be “stepping aside for a period of time” as the host.

He noted he will not host the After the Final Rose special, though it remains who will take over as host or how long he will be out as host.

The Sun Is Reporting ABC Is Editing Harrison out of the Episodes

While Harrison has already filmed The Bachelor and the Women Tell All Special, The Sun is now reporting his role will be diminished through editing.

According to the outlet’s source, “Producers are currently working with editors to reduce the amount of screen time Chris has for the already-filmed episodes from the remainder of Matt’s season.”

While the insider described the production team as “scrambling” to reduce his role, “it’s impossible to take him out entirely with Chris’ participating in crucial scenes coming up.”

With the Women Tell All typically airing after Hometown Dates, which occurs this week, there are questions if they will air the special.

“Some producers suggested to not air the special but ABC isn’t going for that right now,” reported The Sun’s source. “There’s also a chance they may use a disclaimer before the remaining episodes saying the network does not condone his comments and will include a pledge to do better with handling racism on and off the show.”

Harrison will be seen on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor on ABC tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

