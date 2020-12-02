Chris Harrison’s Girlfriend Lauren Zima Has a Bachelorette Contestant Crush

Despite dating Chris Harrison, it seems Lauren Zima may want to give her rose to another member of Bachelor Nation: Joe Park. Zima is a host and producer at Entertainment Tonight.

She took to Instagram to declare her love for Park, writing:

“Everyone, I come to you today at a crossroads. I was a Bennett stan, and look, I still am — but … is there only enough room in our hearts for one standout king of the season? Can there be just a singular crown?!? If so, may I present: Joe. Joe the anesthesiologist really won me over this week on #TheBachelorette. He’s 36, sweet, fit, funny, and declared himself a “lover not a fighter.” I haven’t even started on the great hair and cute ponytail. Is he the new face of our obsessions?? Please let me know where your loyalties lie in the comments below #RosesAndRosé.”

On the post declaring her love for Park, Harrison quipped, “I better get home soon.” The couple has been dating for roughly two and a half years, meeting through Zima’s coverage of the Bachelor Franchise and her recap show, Roses and Rosé.

Park Hopes to Not Be Single by the Time the Next Bachelor Is Cast

If Park was cast as the Bachelor, he would be the first Asian lead in the franchise’s history. But, he is hoping to not be available when it comes time for casting.

“The first thought when I saw that was like — I know Matt James is the Bachelor now, and I was like, man, I hope I’m not still single by 2022,” Park told Entertainment Weekly. “I hope I’m in a committed relationship by then! … It’s flattering, but I hope I’m not single until then, if I’m honest with you.”

The anesthesiologist from New York City revealed on The Viall Files that he was approached by the show about joining the season. Not having really watched the show, he was not aware of the show’s lack of Asian representation.

“I was not aware of it, and only after I came back was it made aware to me that there was a lack of Asian representation,” Park told Nick Viall. “And actually, that’s not true, on the show some of the people there were like ‘Hey, by the way, there haven’t been many Asian people on the show. Like no pressure, but you’re kind of like the entirety of the race is on your shoulders. But no pressure, do your thing. Be you.’”

Despite being a fan-favorite, Bachelorette Tayshia Adams sent him home last week.

Zima’s Previous Fan-Favorite Was Bennett Jordan

Before Park captured her heart, Zima was enamored with Bennett Jordan, the wealth management consultant from New York City.

“Each encounter with Bennett has felt like a beautiful escape. So, here’s a #SelfCareSunday moment with our spa-water loving Superman and his sparkling smile #TheBachelorette Do you think Tayshia and our boy B will connect on Tuesday? Many of you have pointed out that he gives off similar lovable vibes of her ex, JPJ …” wrote Zima on Instagram.

Jordan was an early stand-out this season with his humorous quips and frequent mentions of graduating from Harvard.

Adams continues her search for love tonight on ABC at 8/7c.

