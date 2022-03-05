Chris Harrison Makes Major Move With Fiancée Lauren Zima

Chris Harrison is starting his new life in Texas with his future bride by his side. The former “Bachelor” host built a custom home with his fiancée, Lauren Zima, far away from the Hollywood mansion where he taped the ABC dating show he helmed for nearly 20 years.

In December 2020, Page Six reported that Harrison was building a home in the wealthy Barton Creek area of Austin, Texas. More than a year later, the house is done and the couple is moved in.

Chris Harrison & Lauren Zima Revealed Their Favorite Rooms in Their New Home

In photos shared on Instagram, Harrison and Zima gave fans a look at their new home that was built and designed by Heyl Homes and Kelle Contine Interior Design. In a cover story and photo spread for Austin Lifestyle magazine, the couple also talked about building their dream home.

When asked about his favorite room in the house, Harrison asked, “Am I allowed to say the wine room?” Noting that he and his fiancée love their wines—they even got engaged at a Napa winery last year – the former ABC host explained, “The wine cellar was something special I added to the house myself.”

Zima added that the “main bathroom” is her favorite room. “We picked a classic white marble with grey venting and added under cabinet lighting for an ‘escapist’ feel,” she told the magazine.

The two also love their “California room,” which is a hangout area connected to the den. The media room is where the two like to watch movies and enjoy treats from a built-in, grown-up “candy bar.” There’s also a joint office which includes a custom steel desk built for two so Harrison and Zima can work across from each other.

Fans and celebrity friends, including Bachelor Nation stars, reacted to the photos of the couple’s new home.

“Love this for you both!” wrote Tayshia Adams.

“Ahh can’t wait to see it! So happy for you two!” added fellow former “Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher.

Franchise favorite Lauren Luyendyk wrote, “A candy bar?! my dream,” to which Harrison replied, “Duh have you not met @laurenzima?”

“Love it!!! When can we come visit?!” asked original “Bachelorette” Trista Sutter.

“[Trista Sutter] door is always open for you my friend…I guess Ryan too,” Harrison replied.

Chris Harrison Always Planned to Move Back to Texas

Even before his exit from ‘The Bachelor” franchise, Harrison had planned to move to Texas. Harrison told Austin Lifestyle that it wasn’t hard to get Zima on board,

“Since I was young, I’ve loved Austin, and when I knew my future was with Lauren – that was the real deciding factor,” he told the magazine. “I realized that I wanted us to start a life together somewhere neither of us had lived, to build our own unique memories, with just us. I took her to Austin and she fell in love with the city.”

On Instagram, he shared snaps from the photoshoot and wrote, “I always hoped I’d be able to return to my roots and settle back in my home state of Texas someday, but I never dreamed it could be this good. …The welcome we’ve received has been heartwarming ….Excited about the Next Chapter!”

Zima also wrote about the move to Texas, telling fans, “Chris Harrison and I have loved our time in Austin over the past year-and-a-half building our first home together. We’ve been so warmly welcomed and are excited to continue investing in the incredible community of arts, food, and people we’ve seen.”

