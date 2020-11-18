Chris Harrison Weighs in on Possibilities of Men Tell All

A staple of The Bachelorette is the Men Tell All special which airs shortly before the finale. The special typically features a live studio audience, while the contestants who did not make it to the finale confront the season’s lead and each other.

Despite previous concerns that the special will not happen, and amid reports by Reality Steve it was already filmed, longtime franchise host Chris Harrison affirmed, “We’re going to get a Men Tell All.” Harrison recently spoke with Heavy about the special while promoting his collaboration with Manly Bands.

Harrison explained their desire to film the special in-person but that they must follow safety guidelines which may alter some aspects of the taping. This news comes during an atypical production of the dating competition, which was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When production resumed, it occurred within an isolated bubble after all cast and crew quarantined.

“We’re going to attempt to do it in person and obviously to do that we have to do it very safely and everyone has to enter the bubble correctly and go through the protocol and testing and all that,” said Harrison. “But that is our goal, I know personally, and I know I speak for the producers as well, we didn’t want to do it via Zoom.”

In the months since COVID-19 measures were implemented, various shows have taken to Zoom to keep creating content while socially distancing.

“We’ve all just seen the talk show formats going on right now and it’s the best they could do, and God love them for it, but you just can’t beat being in person,” Harrison explained. He added, “I have trouble keeping everybody straight when we’re all in the same room and we’re all talking over each other. I can’t imagine what it would be via Zoom.”

One notable change to recent years, the Men Tell All special will not feature an audience.

Stop reading now if you do not want SPOILERS on the Men Tell All special for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve Claims the Men Tell All Was Filmed Last Week

(UPDATE): The “Men Tell All” for Tayshia’s season was filmed yesterday at Nemacolin, where Matt’s season is being filmed. Made the most sense since Chris, Tayshia, and crew already there. Guys flew out last week as I reported and quarantined for 6 days before filming yesterday. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 11, 2020

According to Reality Steve, the contestants from season 16 of The Bachelorette gathered at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort to film the Men Tell All special on November 10.

The Nemacolin Woodlands Resort was previously reported by Reality Steve to be the setting for Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

According to his report, the special does not feature the top four men, who were previously reported to be Ivan Hall, Brendan Morais, Ben Smith and Zac Clark. He also claims the contestants were not shown the remainder of the season.

Men Eliminated From Clare Crawley’s Portion of the Season Will Appear

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGdvJwkhPCD/

Despite Reality Steve’s reports that Clare Crawley and fiancé Dale Moss will not be attending the Men Tell All taping, some of the men from her portion of the season will.

One notable inclusion is Yosef Aborady, who Reality Steve writes, “STILL did not show any remorse for how he acted, which upset some of the guys and they attacked him.”

Viewers will remember Crawley and Moss appeared during last week’s episode to give an update on their relationship.

Currently, the date for the special is not known.

