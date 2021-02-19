Popular Bachelor Nation Member Believes Chris Harrison Should Be ‘Removed’

Earlier this week, former Bachelorette suitor Mike Johnson sat down for a chat with Rachel Lindsay on ExtraTV. Johnson, who has been a fan-favorite since stepping out of the limo to meet Hannah Brown, spoke to Lindsay about his feelings on what’s going on in Bachelor Nation. During his conversation, he said that he feels it’s time for Harrison to be “removed” from the franchise.

“Let me speak direct — should the individual be removed from The Bachelor franchise? I think it’s time for that. Should that individual be removed completely? No, because I think that individual has such a beautiful platform, it’s such a beautiful privilege that we have to use it for good,” Johnson said.

Chris Harrison came under fire after he made some insensitive comments during an interview with Lindsay. He has since issued an apology for his works, and he made the decision to step away from the Bachelor franchise for the time being, though it is unclear if or when he will return to his hosting duties.

Mike Johnson Doesn’t Believe That Chris Harrison Should Be ‘Canceled’

Although Johnson does believe that it’s time for a new Bachelor franchise host to take the helm, he does not think that Harrison should be canceled.

“I think that when we cancel people, it’s almost too easy. I feel that those individuals that have done something wrong need to say it with their chest, in other regards, as well. Once they’ve been educated and learn in a public forum in comparison to riding the waves with millions of dollars and just never to be heard from again… I don’t want to cancel the individual, I want the individual to speak up, speak to their audience, and curb their mindset,” he told Lindsay.

Johnson also commended the ladies on Matt James’ season who came together to speak out against racism.

“I have to commend the ladies that are currently on this show still who spoke out… But for them to do that shows that it’s more important than anything else. And then they did it in such a way that you’re not going to get mad at everybody, you know, and so I was really like, ‘Good move, ladies, good move, ladies.’ I was really, really happy for them,” she said.

ABC Execs Have yet to Speak out on the Controversy Surrounding Chris Harrison

Bachelor Nation and its fans have been very outspoken about the need for change within the franchise. Many fans feel that BIPOC have not been treated equally on the show, nor has there been enough diversity when it comes to casting. This has been brought to light in the past, but is being highlighted again on James’ season.

Despite the call to action aimed at those directly related to the ABC franchise, ABC executives have still not spoken out.

Reality Steve recently pointed out that executive Robert Mills hasn’t said anything about what’s going on within the franchise. He believes that may need to happen in order for the franchise to move forward.

“Mills is the only show mouthpiece left, and people want answers. He’s gonna have to be the guy to not only answer for what the plan is formatically [sic] going forward, but also what they are doing to basically turn the whole show around to where everyone doesn’t think it’s tone deaf, racist, and doesn’t minimize contestants that are BIPOC,” Reality Steve blogged.

