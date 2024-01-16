Clare Crawley Shares First Look of Newborn Baby Girl

Former “Bachelorette” lead Clare Crawley is a mom. The reality star and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on January 15, 2024.

“Welcome to the world Rowen Lily Dawkins,” Crawley captioned a video posted to her Instagram feed on January 16, 2024. Baby Rowen weighed six pounds, ten ounces at birth. The baby’s middle name is a nod to Crawley’s mom, Lilia, who has been battling Alzheimer’s disease and dementia for years.

“I prayed for you my entire life and to finally hold you in our arms is nothing short of a miracle and a dream come true,” Crawley added. The video was accompanied by an acoustic version of the song “My Girl” sang by Tiffany Alvord.

Prior to the baby’s arrival, Crawley shared a video on her Instagram feed announcing that she and Dawkins were headed to the town where their surrogate lives.

“Baby girl, we are ready for you when you are,” Crawley captioned the post on January 14, 2024.

This is the first child for Crawley and the third for Dawkins, who has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Fans Congratulated Clare Crawley on the Arrival of Her Daughter

Crawley received many sweet congratulatory messages on her Instagram video.

“She is so precious!!! Your heart must be bursting. Mine is bursting for you as a fan who has watched your journey from the beginning to now. I am so happy for you, your husband and family. Big congratulations and lots of love,” one fan wrote.

“Omg she’s perfect. What a sweet little angel . She looks like a porcelain doll. Congratulations mama!!” someone else added.

“She is perfection, so beautiful. Congratulations,” a third comment read.

“Congratulations!!! What a beautiful baby!!! So happy for you both!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Crawley also received messages from several Bachelor Nation alum, including Blake Moynes, Ashley Iaconetti, Caroline Lunny, Jade Roper, and Lesley Murphy, to name a few.

Clare Crawley Announced That She & Ryan Dawkins Were Expecting in July 2023

In a sweet video, Crawley announced that she was going to be a mom in the coming months.

“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!” she captioned a video of her and Dawkins hanging up laundry on a line outside.

“This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all! This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point,” she continued.

“I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen,” she added, before confirming that the baby would arrive via surrogate in January 2024.

