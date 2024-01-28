Clare Crawley Shares Emotional Moment She ‘Never Thought Would Happen’

Former “The Bachelorette” lead Clare Crawley is living out her dreams these days after years of manifesting them.

Crawley recently welcomed her first child with her husband, Ryan Dawkins. They named her Rowen Lily and she arrived via surrogate on January 15. Now, Crawley had the opportunity to introduce her mother to her daughter and it was an emotional experience for her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley Called the Day ‘One of the Greatest Days of My Life’

On January 24, Crawley opened up in an Instagram Story about introducing Rowen to her mother. “Yesterday, one of the greatest days of my life, that I never thought would happen, and I can barely even talk about it, but Rowen got to meet my mom, my mom got to meet Rowen,” she shared.

Crawley was quite emotional as she relayed the story, pausing at moments to try to hold back tears. “It just was one of the most special, beautiful days ever because I did not think that was possible.”

As she talked about the experience, Crawley referred to the couple’s decision in January 2023 to move up their wedding date. They decided to do that after “we were told she wasn’t gonna make it” to their initial June 2023 wedding date.

“Just to think a year later, almost to the day, she’s now meeting our daughter… It was such… I can’t even describe it. I never thought that was possible. So, so beautiful.”

Rowen’s Middle Name Honors Crawley’s Mother

The same day, Crawley also shared an emotional post on her Instagram page. “Our little Rowen Lily met her namesake and Abuelita,” the former “Bachelorette” wrote.

Crawley shared, “Ryan and I were back and forth with Rowen’s middle name up until a week before she made her grand entrance.” She continued, “One night I looked at Ryan and we said… she HAS to have my mom’s name.”

Bachelor Nation fans who have followed Crawley’s story over the years know she is very close to her mother. In October 2020, Life & Style shared some background about Crawley’s family.

Crawley’s father died in 2004 of brain cancer when she was just 23 years old. In 2018, “The Bachelorette” star revealed her mother Lilia had dementia and Alzheimer’s.

In May, Crawley talked with former franchise host Chris Harrison on his podcast about her January wedding to Dawkins. Sadly, her mother was not able to attend.

Crawley originally hoped to get married to Dawkins on June 21, 2023, because it was the summer solstice. However, she became quite worried she would lose her mother before then.

The couple then decided to have a “little mini wedding” just for her mother after she became quite ill in January.

“But my mom ended up the day before getting really, really sick. She wasn’t able to make it. She’s okay still, but she was just really sick at the time and couldn’t leave the nursing home.”

Dawkins and Crawley visited with her mother as soon as they could after their private wedding.

In her Instagram post about introducing Rowen to Lilia, Crawley noted, “No other name would be fitting, as my mama has heard every dream, every worry, every hope for our little baby as she grew in our surrogates safe belly all while facing her biggest battle.”

Crawley added, “My hope for my daughter, it’s to be just as strong and resilient as her Abuelita.”