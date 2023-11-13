Clare Crawley Shares Precious Moment While Waiting for Baby’s Arrival

Former “The Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley is expecting her first child via surrogate in January. Crawley married Ryan Dawkins in February, and in July, the couple announced the pregnancy.

As Crawley and Dawkins await the birth of their baby, the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star has been keeping busy and sharing updates. A recent update was a beautiful and emotional one.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley & Ryan Dawkins Saw Their Baby in a 3D Ultrasound

On November 6, “The Bachelorette” star shared some fun tidbits via her Instagram Stories. Her early posts showed her working on a sewing project and she noted she was starting to take after her mother. She shared the end result, a linen apron, and then gave fans the really good stuff.

Crawley revealed, “Also!!!!! We get to see baby girl in 3D ultrasound today!! Counting down the minutes so I had to keep myself busy!” Soon after that, she teased, “Ok you guys want to see her?! I cannnttt with her little lips and cheeks!”

Next, the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared a still shot from the 3D ultrasound with their baby’s surrogate. “She was sucking her thumb for awhile.. and then she tucked her little hand behind her head and fell asleep,” Crawley wrote. She also pointed out her baby girl’s elbow in the picture.

“The Bachelor” fans on Reddit gushed over Crawley’s Instagram Stories.

One Redditor commented, “That’s so wonderful, I’m so happy for her!”

“It’s so amazing/insane to me that we live in an age where people can see their babies in utero & the technology is only getting better. What a special, special gift,” another Redditor shared.

“Precious 😭,” someone else added.

Crawley Also Shared a Powerful Quote

Not long after the ultrasound photo, Crawley shared a quote from Zanna Keithley that clearly meant a great deal to her. The quote read, in part, “All I can tell you is, it’s worth it. Being brave. Putting yourself out there. Following your heart… Even the stories that don’t end in happily ever after–they’re still worth telling.”

The last sentence of the passage read, “Don’t deny yourself the chance to truly live.”

Bachelor Nation fans know that Crawley had quite a challenging journey to get where she is in her life now. She appeared on shows within the franchise multiple times, beginning with Juan Pablo Galavis’ journey as “The Bachelor” in 2014.

Us Weekly noted that Crawley was the runner-up during Galavis’ season, and the two did not end on good terms. She went on to appear on two seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise,” as well as “The Bachelor Winter Games” in 2018. She did end up engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard, but the relationship didn’t last long.

In 2020, Crawley was tapped to be “The Bachelorette” for season 16. Just as she was about to begin filming, production was shut down due to Covid-19. Once she started filming, she fell head over heels for contestant Dale Moss. The two got engaged less than two weeks into filming, and after a lot of ups and downs, that relationship ended as well.

Despite all of the obstacles she overcame to find the life she craved, Crawley kept pushing forward. Now, she is happily married to the man of her dreams and soon she will have a baby girl joining the family too.