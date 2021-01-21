Are Clare Crawley & Dale Moss on Speaking Terms?

It has been two days since Dale Moss confirmed that he and Clare Crawley have ended their engagement. While Crawley has yet to release a statement of any kind, Moss has been posting to social media, and carrying on with his normal life.

On Wednesday, paparazzi caught up with Moss in New York City, and asked him a few questions about his relationship with Crawley. The video was posted by Page Six.

“Obviously, it’s not the greatest situation, but Clare and I have a lot of love for each other and this is the healthiest thing for us right now,” Moss told the person who was recording.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dale Moss Was Asked if He & Clare Crawley Were on Good Terms

One thing fans seem to want to know is whether or not Moss and Crawley ended things on good terms, and whether or not they are still talking to one another. The paparazzo took the opportunity with Moss to ask if he and Crawley will continue to be friends.

“Yeah. Clare and I will be cool,” Moss said. It’s unclear if the two are talking regularly or if they have talked since breaking up.

Moss was also asked if he had any regrets going on The Bachelorette.

“None whatsoever,” he said. “I met Clare, you know. That’s why I went on the show.”

Moss’ post on his split seemed to suggest that the decision to split was mutual, despite reports to the contrary.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another,” Moss wrote.

Dale Moss & Clare Crawley Split for Several Different Reasons, a Source Told Page Six

Moss and Crawley were engaged for about six months before breaking things off. With just about everyone wondering what went wrong, sources have spoken out to different outlets, but most have been saying the same thing; it wasn’t just one thing.

“There’s a whole bunch of problems between them. I don’t know what the specific breaking point was, but she wants him to move to Sacramento and he’s not crazy about that. She wants kids right away, he doesn’t,” a source told Page Six.

“Dale wasn’t ready for marriage and kids. He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn’t on the same page as her,” a source told People Magazine. This particular source went on to say that Crawley found out fairly quickly after they stopped filming that Moss had “cold feet.” She stuck with it in hopes that he would come around, but that didn’t happen.

“Things only got tougher after the show when they had to start making big life decisions,” the source explained.

