Here’s How Clare Crawley Is Feeling Post Dale Moss Split

Fans of The Bachelorette have been waiting for Clare Crawley to post a statement after she and her fiance Dale Moss ended their engagement. However, Crawley has been radio silent on social media since the news was confirmed on Tuesday.

“She’s trying to focus on herself right now but is completely devastated,” a source told E! News. The source also told the outlet that it was Moss who decided to end things.

“Clare and Dale were taking time apart and we’re working it out, but it led to a definite split. Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare. They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to… They are in different places in life right now,” the source added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley Is Hopeful She & Dale Moss Can Rekindle Their Love in the Future, a Source Said

Clare Crawley is a hopeless romantic. She has been yearning to find a lasting love for several years now, and has gone on reality television looking for it more than once. Knowing this, it makes sense that she may be hoping to rekindle things with Moss.

“She wanted this relationship to work and has hopes they can rekindle in the future,” the source told E! News. However, the source also said that Crawley’s friends were “skeptical” of Moss’ intentions, and they do feel that this is the best outcome for Crawley.

“Many of Clare’s friends were always skeptical of the relationship and Dale’s intentions,” the source explained.

Crawley has not commented on her split from Moss. In her most recent Instagram post, she wrote that she was having a “hard day” in the caption.

Dale Moss Is in New York City & Posted About Going to Dinner Just Before Confirming His Split

Dale Moss has been in New York City all week. He’s returned to social media on a regular basis, and has been uploading to his Instagram stories fairly frequently.

Just before making the anticipated split announcement, Moss had taken to his IG stories to ask his followers where he should make dinner reservations. He took a video of himself walking around the Big Apple.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another,” Moss wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

The aforementioned dinner reservation video was deleted before it expired on the platform. He has not posted to Instagram since. At the time of this writing, both Moss and Crawley still have not deleted their photos and videos together. They are also still following each other on Instagram.

READ NEXT: How Many Times Has Clare Crawley Been Engaged?