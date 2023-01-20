Former ‘Bachelorette’ Felt ‘Robbed’ in Her Previous Relationship

Former “Bachelorette” Clare Crawley, 41, opened up about her past relationships on the Wednesday, January 11 episode of the podcast “Bachelor Happy Hour,” revealing she felt “robbed” by an ex.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Felt ‘Robbed’ By Her Ex

In the January 11 episode, the ABC star spoke to “Bachelor Happy Hour” hosts Becca Kufrin, 32, and Michelle Young, 29, about her October 2022 engagement to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins.

Dawkins proposed to Crawley twice. Once in private and once in front of her mother, who has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

On the podcast, Crawley got teary-eyed recalling the sweet gesture.

“I never thought that moment was possible,” she said.

Crawley also spoke about her previous romances, revealing she felt “robbed” of time with her mom in her last relationship.

“I was so upset for so long in my previous relationship [because] I felt like you took that moment and that time away from me and my mom,” she said.

“To witness that type of love…I felt robbed of that before,” she continued. “This time with Ryan, it’s like, that moment was so beautiful. He got emotional, which made me so emotional. He was just respectful and loving and still is so kind to my mom.”

Crawley did not name the ex she was referring to but fans on Reddit speculated she was likely referencing her last serious relationship, which was with “Bachelor” alum Dale Moss.

Clare on Keeping Her Relationship Private

In the January 11 episode, Crawley also spoke about the decision to keep her relationship with Dawkins private, citing “previous situations” as her reasoning for keeping the romance under wraps.

“I made sure not only to keep [the relationship] closer to my heart but to keep it private for a while because I needed to ensure, because of previous situations, that this man was in it for me,” she told Kufrin and Young.

She continued, “I needed to know that even if the spotlight wasn’t there, even if the cameras weren’t there, even if the social media, the followers [weren’t there]…Are you still [going to] want to be around?”

Fans React to Clare’s ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ Appearance

Fans took to Reddit after the January 11 episode to discuss Crawley’s statements regarding her previous relationship.

Many fans thought Crawley’s remarks were aimed at Moss, whom Crawley got engaged to during her brief stint as “The Bachelorette” in 2020.

“It was about Dale this time imo,” one fan replied. “She didn’t mention him by name, but she talked about her last relationship/engagement quite a bit.”

“She also said she wanted a man who wasn’t going to take advantage of her for followers and clout so maybe it is about Dale a little bit,” another fan suggested.

Fans also took the time to congratulate Crawley for finding her person.

“I’m glad she’s found someone who understands and appreciates her sensitivity,” one Reddit user wrote. “She was always my fav and I’m glad she’s more active on social media now!”

“I am so happy for Clare,” another user replied. “She wasn’t my favorite, but this sounds like she got herself mentally happy and has a great, mature, loving relationship.”

Season 27 of “The Bachelor” premieres Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

