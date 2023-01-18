Former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay, 37, shared her thoughts on Chris Harrison’s podcast “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” in the January 13 episode of “Higher Learning,” telling fans she got “attacks” on social media following the release of the podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Received ‘Attacks’ on Social Media

Play

Video Video related to former ‘bachelorette’ says she received ‘attacks’ on social media after chris harrison’s podcast premiere 2023-01-18T15:50:02-05:00

In his podcast “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,” Harrison addressed the controversy that led to his departure from “The Bachelor” franchise.

Harrison stepped down as the host of the popular franchise in June 2021 after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who attended an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in college, during an interview with Lindsay for Extra.

Lindsay responded to Harrison’s podcast on “Higher Learning” last week, telling fans she got “attacks” on social media following the release of Harrison’s podcast.

“It has brought up all the attacks I got from before when this happened almost two years ago,” Lindsay said, referring to her original interview with Harrison in 2021.

“A lot of the social media attacks and the [direct messages] have started again,” she continued.

Rachel Says Chris’s Podcast Is ‘For His Fans’

In the Friday episode of “Higher Learning,” Lindsay addressed “Bachelor” fans who didn’t like how Harrison handled the controversy on his podcast.

“He starts off episode one talking about who this podcast is for,” Lindsay told listeners. “It’s for the people who’ve supported him. It’s for his fans.”

Lindsay said she didn’t expect Harrison to mention her name or address the past.

“That podcast is for his fans,” she said.

“People expected me to get mad [about the podcast],” she continued. “If y’all think I’m sitting around waiting for something from Chris Harrison, y’all really don’t know me.”

Lindsay Calls ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise ‘A Fantasy’

On the Friday episode, Lindsay also reflected on her experiences within “The Bachelor” franchise, calling the show “a fantasy.”

“The show was never intended to have these types of conversations,” she told listeners.

“The show was built for a particular audience,” she continued. “People of color didn’t make it past the first couple of weeks. They didn’t have them as leads. They didn’t have these real life conversations. It was a fantasy world.”

Fans React to Rachel at the Golden Globes

Lindsay took to Instagram on January 10 to share photos from her night at the Golden Globes.

The ABC star looked stunning in a black strapless gown paired with black high heels.

“Sparkling at the @goldenglobes 💛✨,” she captioned the post.

Fans commented on the post to share their thoughts on Lindsay’s glam look.

“STUNNING RACHEL 😍🔥🔥,” one follower commented.

“Simply gorgeous 🔥🔥,” another Instagram user wrote.

“What a beautiful dress!! You look extraordinary. ✨🤗,” a third user added.

Lindsay also received love from other “Bachelor” alums who loved her look.

“Yesss 🔥,” Abigail Heringer wrote.

“😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏,” wrote Corinne Olympios, who appeared alongside Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Season 27 of “The Bachelor” premieres Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Bachelor’ Reacts to Chris Harrison’s Podcast: ‘I’m Really Disappointed’