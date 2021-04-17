Clare Crawley Reveals the Scary Reason Why She’s Moving

Clare Crawley is moving after a terrifying experience with her stalker.

The former Bachelorette opened up about the incident on her Instagram Story when a follower asked “Are you moving?”

Calling it “kind of a crazy story,” the hairstylist responded, “Ok, so I actually don’t know how much I can or should say about this cause it’s still in legal stuff, but essentially it was like a year-long stalker situation and last month my house got broken into and so, yes, I am in the process of moving.”

The reality star has not shared if she plans to stay in Sacramento, California, where she has lived to be near her mother who is battling Alzheimer’s Disease.

Viewers first met Crawley on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games.

Crawley Received Death Threats After Leaving ‘The Bachelorette’ Early

While Crawley has not shared much about her stalker, she has previously discussed receiving death threats. The former Bachelorette faced widespread backlash when she quit her season early engaged to Dale Moss.

On January 29, she opened up about the threats during a video on Instagram. As she explained, “After the show, a lot of the stuff that was coming in my inbox, in my DMs, you guys would be disgusted at it. You guys would absolutely be disgusted at it.”

“People telling me, the one that always sticks in my head, that just gets to me is like the people that were saying, multiple people that were saying, ‘Thank God my mom has dementia because she doesn’t deserve to remember what kind of daughter I am’ and stuff like that,” Crawley shared. “So, just telling you to die, police showing up every few days saying they had welfare checks on me because people are threatening to kill me. Like the worst of the worst.”

The Bachelor Nation alum revealed she was developing panic attacks and thanked the fans who shared kind messages.

Crawley and Moss Appear to Have Reconciled

(UPDATE): Clare and Dale together in Venice, Florida today. pic.twitter.com/daweYbPkUs — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 16, 2021

Moss announced his split from Crawley in January, though nearly a month later, photos of the two sparked rumors of a reconciliation.

Reality Steve first reported their reunion on Twitter, tweeting out photos of the pair in Venice, Florida on February 16. Since then, the pair have been photographed together frequently, often in New York City where Moss is based, and even shared similar Instagram Stories without ever featuring the other.

Finally, on April 7, the pair shared a photo together on Instagram. However, they have yet to define their relationship publicly.

This upcoming move begs the question if the pair plan to move in together. Before their split, the couple revealed on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that they were househunting in Sacramento.

Describing Moss’s first meeting with her mom, Crawley told hosts Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay, “She was like, ‘Where do you live?’ and he said ‘New York’ and she’s like, ‘Are you taking my daughter to New York with you?’ and he said, ‘Nope. We’re keeping her right here in Sacramento with you.’”

