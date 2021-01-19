Dale Moss and Clare Crawley Split: What Went Wrong?

Months after their whirlwind romance ended in engagement on The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have split. E! News is providing new details about what led the former couple to make this decision.

“Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently,” a source told the publication. “They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It’s been very tense recently between them.”

Shortly after E! News broke the news the couple was “taking time apart,” Moss took to Instagram to confirm their break up. He wrote in part, “I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

Crawley and Moss made franchise history, leaving the dating competition early and ushering in Tayshia Adams’ time as Bachelorette. Crawley’s feelings were evident on night one, when she proclaimed, “I definitely feel like I just met my husband,” upon meeting him. He would go on to receive her first impression rose, a group date rose and her unexpectedly early final rose.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moss Is a Host and Model Based in New York City

Despite revealing they were house hunting in California during a joint interview on Bachelor Happy Hour, the couple maintained a bicoastal relationship until the end.

Since leaving the NFL, Moss bases himself out of New York City while he pursues a career in the entertainment industry. According to his LinkedIn, he is a Sports and Entertainment Host at Buchwald and founder of Moss Martin Media, a media production company.

Moss has also revealed his Ryan Seacrest-sized career aspirations.

“Currently I am a model with Wilhelmina International and a sports and entertainment host. That’s always been one of my focuses,” Moss told Midco Sports Network in South Dakota. He continued, “I think how Ryan Seacrest has built a brand, and really an empire, is amazing and I’d love to model my career after him.”

Moss has since become represented by EWG Management.

He also expressed interest in working behind the scenes, adding, “I’m doing a lot of producing, you know.” He elaborated, saying, “live events, which you know obviously isn’t going on right now. Working on a documentary and that’s under my company Moss Martin Media.”

Crawley Lives in Sacramento While She Cares for Her Ailing Mother

While on The Bachelorette, Crawley revealed she is a caregiver for her mother during her battle with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. To be close to her, she has been upfront about her need to be based in Sacramento, California.

“I’m in my car about to head over to take my mom some treats right now, she lives in a care facility because of her Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Crawley said on the show, during a montage documenting her time quarantined. She explained it has been “really hard for me to not be able to see her, to not be able to hug her.”

After rumors of their split started swirling, Crawley revealed she found solace in her mother.

“I’m so thankful to be able to see my mom in person now,” wrote Crawley. “I get so emotional because this time is precious and I know [it] means everything to both of us, especially as her mind is slipping away and her body is getting weaker. I try and sing and laugh to add a little sunshine to her day, even if it’s only for the 20 minutes they allow. I love it.”

She continued, “She has good days and bad, Just like we all do. Well today I couldn’t hide my hard day. A mother always knows. Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand.”

At the time, fans were quick to point out the former Bachelorette had her ring finger hidden. She has yet to publicly speak out about their split.

Their Relationship Had an Accelerated Timeline

Mere weeks into their time on The Bachelorette, Crawley and Moss exited the franchise already engaged. According to E! News’ source, the fast pace of their relationship played a part in their split. They said that despite deeply caring about her, Moss “feels like he’s rushing into something he’s unsure about.”

“They are both still getting to know each other and figuring it all out,” the source explains further. “They’ve decided to take some time apart for now… They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together.”

Though, Moss’ statement seems to leave little room for reconciliation.

Some fans have called out Bachelor Nation’s production for pressuring the couple into a quick engagement, especially amid rumors she was pushed so Adams could take over in a planned twist.

READ NEXT: Why Fans Think Cassie Randolph’s Rumored Boyfriend Dropped a Song Shading Colton Underwood