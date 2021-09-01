PHOTOS: Colton Underwood Spotted Kissing New Boyfriend in Hawaii

Colton Underwood was spotted with his new man.

“The Bachelor” star, who came out as gay in April 2021, was photographed kissing a man described as his “possible new boyfriend” while vacationing in Hawaii. The man’s name is Jordan C. Brown, according to TMZ.

You can see the photos of Underwood and Brown kissing on the beach below:

Colton Underwood kissing his possible boyfriend in Hawaii. https://t.co/VCrbSOTwNM — TMZ (@TMZ) September 1, 2021

Brown works in politics and worked on several presidential campaigns, the outlet noted. He was also part of a group that included Underwood for a trip to Provincetown, MA in June 2021.

Brown’s Instagram Page Reveals He Has Several Celebrity Friends & Loves Dogs

According to Just Jared, Brown’s Instagram page reveals that he is friendly with several celebrities, including actresses Olivia Wilde and Sophia Bush. He has also posed with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In addition, Brown appears to be a dog lover, just like Underwood. In February 2021 he posted a photo of his new pup named Blue.

Underwood Previously Revealed He Hooked Up With Men Before Joining Becca Kufrin’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Fans first met Underwood on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” where he revealed that he was a virgin at age 26. He was later named “The Bachelor” and his virginity was an ongoing theme. He ended his season in a relationship with Cassie Randolph, but they split in 2020.

Several years before that Underwood’s first real dating relationship came after college when he dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman in 2016.

When Underwood came out as gay on “Good Morning America,” he revealed that he had secret hookups with men before starring as ABC’s leading man. The former NFL player, who is filming a new TV series about his coming out journey, also spoke out in a Variety cover story titled “Controversial Confessional.”

“I’ll say this: I was ‘the Virgin Bachelor,’ but I did experiment with men prior to being on ‘The Bachelorette,'” Underwood admitted to the magazine.

He added that he did remain a virgin.

“When I say ‘hookups,’ not sex,” Underwood told Variety. “I want to make that very clear that I did not have sex with a man, prior to that.”

The reality star added that the guilt he felt from hooking up with men is what drove him to apply to be on “The Bachelorette.”

“I was like, ‘I need The Bachelorette in my life, so I could be straight,'” he said.

In April, just after he publicly came out, Underwood was seen partying at a popular gay club in Colorado called Charlie’s. At the time, the former ABC star was spotted in the club’s VIP section with his new friend Gus Kenworthy, per Radar Online. Kenworthy was also part of the group of friends that traveled to Provincetown over the summer.

