Why the Contestants Get Mad at Clare Crawley on ‘The Bachelorette’?

This season of The Bachelorette has not exactly been smooth sailing for Clare Crawley. This week’s episode of the popular dating franchise will prove the same, with the men turning against the lead.

Stop reading now if you do not want to know any SPOILERS on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

The circumstances leading to Crawley’s expected exit from the season seem to be coming to a head this week. As overheard in the promo, “You wanna go be with Dale, then we’ll all go home.”

It has been reported, first by Reality Steve, that Crawley exits the show to pursue a relationship with clear frontrunner Dale Moss.

During her first group date of the week, Crawley upsets the men after canceling the day portion of the date and devoting the majority of her time to Moss during the extended cocktail hour.

“Clare is show getting a ton of alone time with Dale, and the guys are starting to get suspicious about their relationship,” writes Reality Steve. He also adds, “what they’re showing us is making it seem like, while we know Dale was her front runner from the word go, that she doesn’t care about any of the other guys there.”

The other contestants’ annoyance is made clear during the second group date of the week, in which the men participating perform a roast. Many of Crawley’s suitors take aim at Moss.

“The episode ends at the group date after party where the guys are upset at what is perceived Clare starting to favorite Dale,” wrote Reality Steve. “In addition, there are ITM clips of Clare saying ‘can we speed up the rest of the night’ and ‘thanks for coming’ when referring to the men.”

Adams is expected to take over the show next week.

Crawley Drew Ire From Contestants and Fans Over a Strip Dodgeball Game

Last week’s episode of The Bachelorette featured a group date in which the men participated in a strip dodgeball game. The majority of the losing team seems to have stripped down in their entirety. Fans of Bachelor Nation called out the date as sexual harassment and claimed it was an example of a double standard in the franchise.

One contestant in particular, Yosef Aborady, took offense to this date. Despite not being on the date, Aborady expresses his distaste for Crawley and the activity during the cocktail hour for the rose ceremony on tonight’s episode.

“He calls Clare ‘trashy,’ the ‘oldest Bachelorette,’ and ‘classless’ all while repeating numerous times how he has a daughter,” reports Reality Steve before being eliminated from the show.

Crawley Upset Her Suitors When They Did Not Jump at the Chance to Speak With Her

Crawley upset her suitors during the first group date of the season. After a date focused on the love languages, Crawley was shocked when the men did not jump at the chance to speak with her during the cocktail hour.

Despite initially talking to Bennett Jordan, she went back to the men to say, “Does anybody want to spend time with me?”

Moss and the other men apologize, saying they did not know the format. She eventually speaks with Moss and then the other men.

