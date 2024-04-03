Daisy Kent Shares Full Story Behind Controversial Pre-‘Bachelor’ Music Video

Daisy Kent spoke out about a controversial music video she appeared in three years before she was cast as one of Joey Graziadei’s bachelorettes on “The Bachelor . ”

Graziadei got engaged to Kelsey Anderson, but Kent was the runner-up on the 28th season of the ABC dating show. She became a fan favorite on the show, and her hometown date to her family’s Minnesota Christmas tree farm painted a wholesome backdrop.

Kent’s “Bachelor” backstory focused heavily on her past medical issues and cochlear implants. But as the season aired, an unearthed NSFW music video project had some fans questioning her past. She explained it all in an April 2024 interview.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daisy Kent Explained How She Got Involved in a Questionable Music Video Project

Kent opened up in an interview on “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on April 2, 2024. She explained that several years ago, one of her childhood best friends asked her to participate in a music video for a song he wrote.

“I always did choir and played piano and guitar. We would always do random music stuff together. Then when he made that song, he was like, ‘Do you want to be on it?’ And I said, ‘Sure.’ So I was on it,” Kent said.

“It has been going around on the Internet,” she added of the now-viral clip.

Kent admitted she did question the explicit lyrics to the song at the time. But she also shared that she has no regrets about participating in the video with her bestie.

“A huge reason why I did that was because that period of my life was when I found out I was probably going deaf. And so I wanted to do as much music stuff as I could because it’s always been such a big part of my life,” Kent explained on the podcast.

“We had so much fun that day and it was a time in my life where I was so, so sad,” she added. “Whenever I had a day when I was having fun with one of my best friends, I didn’t regret it.”

She noted that she and her BFF still “laugh about” their video shoot today.

Daisy Kent Was Criticized For Her Role in the Questionable Music Video

Kent’s love for music is apparent. She has several song covers posted on her YouTube page.

The 2021 music video Kent appeared in is for the song “Sundown” by artist Abe$, according to Life & Style. In addition to starring as the obligatory video vixen, Kent sings in the heavily auto-tuned track.

The “Sundown” video is no longer viewable on YouTube, but it still comes up on Reddit and TikTok. While Kent herself is not doing anything questionable in the clip, the lyrics to the song are surprisingly raunchy.

“Bachelor” fans have reacted to the video in the r/thebachelor subreddit.

“Wellllll this is a different side of Daisy I never expected,” one commenter wrote.

“Her narrative on the show is not matching the Daisy in this video from two years ago. 😂 I’m dying from second hand embarrassment,” another agreed.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done a 180 (negative) on a contestant so fast lol,” a third viewer chimed in.

Others questioned if Kent was ever on ‘The Bachelor” for “the right reasons.”

On “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Kent admitted that she knew her past would resurface when she joined “The Bachelor.”

“I thought people would probably find everything that was online but didn’t think people would have that big of a reaction to it,” she said. “Me and all of my hometown friends were just laughing about it because honestly, most people weren’t mean about it. They were just like, ‘What the heck? This is so out of pocket.’”

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Fans Notice Something Unusual About Daisy Kent’s ‘After the Final Rose’ Set