This DWTS Star Is Open to Being the Bachelorette

One Dancing With The Stars contestant may be willing to trade in the ballroom for the Bachelor mansion. While speaking with Access Hollywood after her elimination on Monday’s episode, Chrishell Stause said she was open to becoming the Bachelorette.

“I am definitely in a place in my life where I feel like, you know, I would love to add the element in. I’m a hopeless romantic,” said the star of Selling Sunset. She added, “Listen, I’m single, I’m ready to mingle. Maybe I can like wow someone with my dance moves.”

ABC Executive Rob Mills recently revealed on The Viall Files Stause was almost the lead for season four of The Bachelorette. However, when then-Bachelor Brad Womack did not choose a winner, there was a swell of support for fan-favorite DeAnna Pappas who would step into the role.

Admittedly reticent to have her romantic life shared so publicly, Stause said, “I would be okay with it if it meant that I’m meeting a bunch of guys without going on dating apps and they actively know who I am, what I’m about. They’re ready and willing.”

Her dancing partner, Gleb Savchenko, joked, “I can choreograph her wedding dance.”

Stause Took a Meeting to Become the Bachelorette

Stause took a meeting with Mills about 10 or 11 years ago he revealed on last week’s Bachelorette recap episode of The Viall Files.

While speaking with former Bachelor and Dancing With The Stars contestant, Nick Viall, he revealed they were looking to revive the female-led iteration of the dating franchise.

The casting director suggested Mills meet with the actress who was on All My Children at the time. Describing it as an “incredible lunch,” he “was convinced this is the Bachelorette, this is the Bachelorette.”

That changed after Womack broke up with both of his final two women.

“And one of them was DeAnna [Pappas],” said Mills. “And then there was everybody, including I remember Ellen Degeneres actually calling the president of ABC at the time, saying ‘this woman needs to be the Bachelorette.’”

At that point, it seemed Pappas had to be Bachelorette and she went on to lead the fourth season.

Stause Split From Ex-Husband Justin Hartley in 2019

Stause’s romantic life has previously made headlines. Justin Hartley filed for divorce from the Days of our Lives actress in November 2019. After meeting in 2013, they would go on to be married in 2017.

“We had a fight that day [he filed] over the phone and I never saw him since,” Stause told Mary Fitzgerald on Selling Sunset. “We didn’t talk things through and before we had a chance to figure things out, he filed [for divorce].”

She added, “I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

Stause and the This is Us star never had kids, but he shares daughter Isabella with first wife Lindsay Hartley.

