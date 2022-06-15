Dean Unglert Reveals Cringeworthy Engagement Ring Shopping Details

When Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes connected during season 6 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” many fans likely thought it was unlikely the relationship would last. As Us Weekly detailed, he actually broke up with her during filming, on her birthday, but he later returned to reconcile. They have been together ever since, and there has been a significant amount of speculation regarding an engagement and marriage. Based on new comments Unglert made during a podcast, however, fans may want to temper their enthusiasm a bit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Unglert Noted the Couple Has Been Engagement Ring Shopping

During the June 12 episode of “Help! I Suck at Dating,” Unglert chatted with Jared Haibon about his relationship with Miller-Keyes. In the past, they have said they were already fully committed to one another. They own a home in Las Vegas together, and they both wear commitment rings, He’s suggested she should propose to him, and apparently, now she is “really into it.” Some might even wonder if “The Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin’s recent proposal to Thomas Jacobs might propel her into action.

Even though some “Bachelor in Paradise” fans have speculated the couple is already married, that’s not the case. However, engagement talk has been getting more serious. Based on what Unglert told Haibon and his wife, Ashley Iaconetti, however, the ring discussion has caused friction. “Caelynn’s been sending me engagement rings that she wants, and she sent me a 4.25-carat emerald-cut diamond ring,” Unglert explained. He hoped Iaconetti could help him figure out how to “gently place her on a significantly lower carat.” When Iaconetti mentioned that the conventional budget is about three months of the groom’s salary, he replied, “That’s great, I would spend $0 on it then, because I haven’t made any money in, like, six months.” That response prompted Iaconetti to note, “You are such a Dean.”

Unglert Suggested a Deal for Miller-Keyes

Unglert admitted “we had a scuffle a couple weeks ago” over the ring situation. “Caelynn makes significantly more money than I do, and yet here I am, having to spend all this money on an engagement ring that I don’t even want,” he explained. “Like, I want her to get what she wants, but, she’s the one who wants to get married, and yet here I am having to spend the money to make this big statement for her, for what she wants.”

Iaconetti and Haibon suggested the size of the ring wouldn’t matter that much in the long run and that getting engaged and married was the important part. Unglert wasn’t so sure Miller-Keyes would agree. He admitted he “threw such a hissy fit” in a jewelry store recently when they went looking for rings Miller-Keyes wanted, telling her, “I don’t even want to be in here right now, I don’t care what I wear on my finger.” As for where things stand now, Unglert said, “I made a deal with her. I’ll buy you this engagement ring if you buy me a truck.” His reasoning was he has always wanted a Toyota Tacoma, and he figured it would be about the same price as the ring Miller-Keyes wanted, so it’s a deal that would be fair.

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans certainly have some thoughts on what Unglert shared. “This is so gross to me,” one person wrote on Reddit. “I don’t see a huge problem with what he’s saying to be honest but I agree he probably just shouldn’t have spoken about this private information publicly,” someone else noted. Some posters felt he was disrespectful in how he talked about the situation and that there were huge red flags in what he shared. “Yikes. Caelynn deserves way better than this,” another comment read. The pair has already surprised many fans by making it this far with their relationship, and many will be curious to see how this engagement ring situation plays out.