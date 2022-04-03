Fans Slam Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia’s Night 1 Looks

The first photos of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on night one of “The Bachelorette” have surfaced online. The two ladies have already met their suitors at the Bachelor Mansion and are well on their way to finding love.

The show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, posted a couple behind-the-scenes shots from the new season on his Twitter page. In the photos, fans can see some footage from the first night of shooting — and Fleiss offered fans a first look at the ladies’ night one dresses.

Since Fleiss’ posts, other social media accounts have shared photos from night one, including a full shot of the gowns that Gabby and Rachel wore when they met their guys for the first time.

Gabby appeared to be in a navy blue, sequin, see-through dress that fell to the floor and featured a very low-cut neckline. She wore her hair long and in a center part. Meanwhile, Rachel had on a cream-colored gown that was more modest up top, but featured a high slit. Rachel also wore her hair parted down the middle, though hers had some bouncy curls.

The first night looks have already been scrutinized by “Bachelorette” fans — and many aren’t loving what they’re seeing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Took to Reddit to Criticize Gabby & Rachel’s Night 1 Dresses

Shortly after the photos of Gabby and Rachel started circulating online, someone started a Reddit thread for fans to discuss the looks anonymously.

“The dresses look like trash. Yikes,” one comment read.

“…maybe it’s just a bad pic, but I’m not feeling either the dresses or the hair on either woman,” another person wrote.

“I know this is a blurry pic, but I am underwhelmed. They both looked [fire] at ATFR and this Night 1 looks like a step back. Plus, Gabby herself had such amazing personal style and this looks generic. And why is her hair so boring?” a third person added.

“I still think Rachel needed an updo for that particular dress. It would’ve also given her more height, so she wouldn’t look so short next to Gabby. Gabby’s hair also looks weird here… It feels like they didn’t style it at all?” a fourth comment read.

“They did my girls so bogus. Gabby’s dress screams Halloween to me lol and that hair is a no. Rachel is drowning in the dress,” added another Redditor.

Stylist Cary Fetman Has Taken a lot of Heat Over the Years

Cary Fetman is the wardrobe stylist for “The Bachelor” franchise, and has received quite a bit of criticism from fans over the years. Fans are already giving Fetman a hard time and the new season of “The Bachelorette” hasn’t even started yet.

Fetman was called out on Reddit by several people, as it’s believed that he is responsible for styling both Gabby and Rachel.

“Gabby has such good style please for the love of god don’t put her in Cary’s picks,” one Redditor commented on the thread about the dresses.

“I’m incredibly nervous about Cary having to dress 2 leads this season. I have so little faith. One plus to Kaitlyn and Tayshia not hosting is that he won‘t be responsible for styling 4 women,” added another.

“Cary Fetman – what are you doing with Rachel? She is drowning in that outfit, and could they not have styled her hair better? C’mon – freaking two decades of this show!!!! I was so stoked about this season, but it’s transitioning into cautious optimism,” a third comment read.

Previously, fans didn’t love the outfits that Fetman chose for “Bachelorette” co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. There was also a great deal of criticism over “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston’s outfits on the show.

