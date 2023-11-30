Fans Think They’ve Figured Out Gerry Turner’s ‘Golden Bachelor’ Finale Twist

With the finale of “The Golden Bachelor” just days away, fans have been trying to guess how things will shake out for Gerry Turner and his final two women.

While many people have already seen spoilers about who Turner, 72, chooses in the end, there has been a lot of chatter about a “dramatic” end to the season.

“You’re going to be amazed. You are going to see something that has never happened before. I think you will be moved as much as I was moved in the moment,” Turner told ET in November 2023.

Warning: Major “Golden Bachelor” spoilers ahead.

Turner has narrowed his women down to Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima. Reality Steve has reported that Turner ends up choosing Nist and that the two are indeed engaged. However, some fans think that Turner’s daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Warner, may have played a role in who he ended up choosing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Gerry Turner’s Daughters Convinced Him to Choose Theresa Nist

In a Reddit thread started on November, 18, 2023, several fans weighed in on Turner’s season and what they think happens on the finale. Many viewers seem to think that Turner’s family will weigh heavily on his decision.

“I think Gerry will talk to his daughters and they might let him know that he is picking the right woman to be in his life,” one person said.

“I think Gerry talks to this daughters too and they sway his decision. He was going to pick Leslie, but they change his mind to Theresa,” someone else added.

“I think he will pick one and then change his mind. Maybe his daughters convince him Theresa is the right choice but he realizes he can’t live without Leslie and has ‘buyers remorse,'” a third Redditor suggested.

“Gerry wants Leslie but her [sic] daughters convince him Leslie ‘isn’t there yet’ and he regrets telling her she was ‘the one’ and sleeping with her and she says ‘but you made me think it was me’ crying,” read a fourth comment. “He breaks down on camera scene. He picks Theresa but doesn’t propose yet because he needs more time to get to know her & feels bad for changing his mind and telling them both he loves them,” the Reddit user continued.

Gerry Turner Admits to Thinking He Made a ‘Mistake’ on the Finale

In a preview for the final episode of the season, Turner said that he thinks he may have made a “mistake.”

“I think I made a mistake. The only time I’ve ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away, and this is a godd**n close second,” he said. “Had I known this would be how much pain I would cause someone, I would’ve never taken the first step in this journey,” he added.

Turner has expressed having a hard time sending women home week after week on his season, and it sounds like he’s going to have a particularly hard time when it comes to sending one of his final two women home.

This will be Turner’s second engagement. His high school sweetheart, Toni, died in 2017.

READ NEXT: Some Fans Think Rachel Recchia Is Dating Someone From ‘Paradise’