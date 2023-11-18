‘Golden Bachelor’ Spoilers: Gerry Turner Thinks He Made a ‘Mistake’

Gerry Turner is one step closer to finding love on the first season of “The Golden Bachelor.” Although finale spoilers have yet to leak, there have been plenty of clues about what might happen on the last episode.

“I think I made a mistake. The only time I’ve ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away, and this is a godd**n close second,” Turner said on the preview for “The Golden Bachelor” finale.

“Had I known this would be how much pain I would cause someone, I would’ve never taken the first step in this journey,” he added. There hasn’t been any indication about what Turner might be regretting.

Turner narrowed his choices down to Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist, but there hasn’t been any concrete evidence about who he ends up with in the end.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Has Admitted That Being the ‘Bachelor’ Hasn’t Been Easy

Turner took a chance on finding love again years after his first wife, Toni, died. Turner decided give reality television a try at age 72, thanks to his kids. And while he stayed open-minded about the whole process, he has admitted that it wasn’t easy.

“It was much more difficult, but it was really much better than expected. I felt like everyday I had to give myself a little pep talk. ‘OK, go out and do the very best you can today.’ And it’s paid off,” Turner told ET in September 2023.

One of the hardest things that Turner had to do on the season was send people home. Turner’s emotions have been high each time that he’s had to send someone home — especially later on in the season.

“Each one of those exit interviews felt different than others. Because of the individual, I had a different reaction to it, but the fundamental agreement across the board was the sadness because they all had to leave,” he told EW.

Gerry Turner Hinted at an Engagement on the Finale & Has Said He’s ‘Very Happy’

Turner has been very cautious about what he says and doesn’t say during interviews. However, he has admitted that he’s “happy” with how everything played out.

“I’m very happy about how the season went. There was excitement, there was joy, there was great dates, a lot of adventure,” Gerry shared during a said during an interview on “The View” in September 2023. “I wouldn’t be sitting here with a big smile on my face [if I wasn’t happy],” he added.

As fans have been tuning in week after week to see Turner’s journey progress, he teased that the ending of the show is going to be really special.

“You’re going to be amazed. You are going to see something that has never happened before. I think you will be moved as much as I was moved in the moment,” Turner told ET in November 2023.

The finale of “The Golden Bachelor” will air on November 30, 2023.

