‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Says Gerry Turner ‘Made a Huge Mistake’

Following Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce, “Golden Bachelor” stars Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts are weighing in. And both women had interesting takes on the whole thing.

“I’ve gotta support this man a little bit. I feel like he got the wrong end of it,” said Noles on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham. “Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job. He got frustrated. Who can blame him? I mean, I would’ve never said I would move to that place wherever that is in the middle of nowhere,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Kathy Swarts believes the split was simply unfortunate.

“Here’s the thing. Gerry made a huge, let me emphasize, huge mistake. He could have had Susan. He could have had me. Alright. Not really, but let’s just go with it for a minute,” she said, joking. “Gerry’s a nice guy. Theresa’s a lovely lady. You know, [expletive] happens. Sorry. It does and we like them both, but yeah. You know, I’m sorry. You know someone a month or six weeks and these things happen,” she added.

Susan Noles & Kathy Swarts Believe Gerry Turner Fell in Love

Although things didn’t work out for Turner and Nist, both Noles and Swarts truly believe that the two fell in love on the show.

“I think they got caught up in the moment. We watched them fall in love. They bonded that first night, on that date. It was real,” Noles said.

“And they did fall in love. Susan, did I not come up to the room that night, Susan and I shared a room with two other ladies, Nancy and April. I came up to the room that night and I literally said, ‘He’s gonna end up with Theresa,'” Swarts chimed in, adding, “It was so obvious after their, you know, their initial meeting and then their first one-on-one. You could just feel it.”

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Were Married for 3 Months

After meeting on the very first season of “The Golden Bachelor,” Turner and Nist agreed to have a televised wedding, which took place in January 2024. However, their union only lasted three months.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner said on “Good Morning America” in mid-April.

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody,” Nist added.

The ultimate reason for the split was due to Turner and Nist’s inability to decide where to live. When they were first figuring things out, Turner and Nist settled on a move to South Carolina, both leaving their respective homes to start a new life together. However, when it came down to it, Nist didn’t want to leave her family or her job in New Jersey.

